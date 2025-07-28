ETV Bharat / bharat

Player On Brink Of Scoring Century 'Declaring Innings': TMC's Banerjee On India-Pak 'ceasefire'

New Delhi: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on Monday questioned the announcement of "ceasefire" when the entire country was standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent India-Pakistan military confrontation and likened it to a player "declaring the innings" on the brink of scoring a century.

Participating in a special discussion in the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, he also asked why PM Modi did not "counter once" on May 10, US President Donald Trump's claims made in a social media post on the role of the US in reaching the ceasefire.

India launched the military action on May 7 and decimated multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor. The military conflict between two nuclear-armed neighbours halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

Banerjee, speaking mostly in Bengal and occasionally using English, asserted that his party has stood with the nation always, "but if there is any deficiency... will point out".

The Srerampur MP said Indians were eager with "expectations" when Operation Sindoor was underway, but on May 10, a "ceasefire" happened.

"... Have you ever heard that a player batting at 90 and heading towards a century, declare the innings? Only Modiji can do this, no one else... It was a matter of completing 100 runs, ended up at 90," he said.

During the discussion, Banerjee also read out the social media post by Trump on May 10 in which he had claimed that India and Pakistan agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.