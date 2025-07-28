ETV Bharat / bharat

Plastic Packaging Of Tobacco Products Under Environmental Scanner

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Expressing deep concern over plastic packaging of gutkha, pan masala, and tobacco products, an environmentalist on Monday demanded a complete ban on single-use plastic as it is a major threat to the environment.

Asserting that plastic is poison for the human body, directly or indirectly, the environmentalist emphasised biodegradable packaging.

The environmentalist's concern came in the wake of the National Green Tribunal's (NGT's) recent hearing of a petition seeking strict enforcement of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, especially against manufacturers of gutkha, pan masala, and tobacco products.

The applicant alleged that despite clear directions by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in 2021 to shut operations and shift to eco-friendly alternatives, the manufacturers have not complied. The applicant has referred to the directions issued by the CPCB on October 22, 2021, under section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, against 25 such manufacturers.

CPCB, which is a statutory body under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate, then directed the 25 such manufacturers that the industry shall close down its operations with immediate effect and not resume its operations till it switches over to environmentally sound alternatives. Among others, it shall submit a time-bound action plan to switch over to environmentally sound alternatives.

Rules 4 (f) and 4 (i) of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 have not been complied with. Under Rule 4 (f), sachets using plastic material shall not be used for storing, packing or selling gutkha, tobacco and pan masala. Under 4 (i) plastic material, in any form, including Vinyl Acetate Maleic Acid Vinyl Chloride Copolymer, shall not be used in any package for packaging gutkha, pan masala and tobacco in all forms.

The NGT noted non-compliance with Rules 4(f) and 4(i), which ban plastic packaging of such products. It also highlighted penalties and timelines for environmental compensation. The case will be heard next on September 26.

Notably, the pollution caused by single-use plastic products has a detrimental impact on ecosystems. It has emerged as a significant challenge for India and the world, as these materials take many years and require immediate attention.

Steps Taken by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change For The Implementation of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016