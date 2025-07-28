Plastic Packaging Of Tobacco Products Under Environmental Scanner

By Santu Das
New Delhi: Expressing deep concern over plastic packaging of gutkha, pan masala, and tobacco products, an environmentalist on Monday demanded a complete ban on single-use plastic as it is a major threat to the environment.
Asserting that plastic is poison for the human body, directly or indirectly, the environmentalist emphasised biodegradable packaging.
The environmentalist's concern came in the wake of the National Green Tribunal's (NGT's) recent hearing of a petition seeking strict enforcement of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, especially against manufacturers of gutkha, pan masala, and tobacco products.
The applicant alleged that despite clear directions by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in 2021 to shut operations and shift to eco-friendly alternatives, the manufacturers have not complied. The applicant has referred to the directions issued by the CPCB on October 22, 2021, under section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, against 25 such manufacturers.
CPCB, which is a statutory body under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate, then directed the 25 such manufacturers that the industry shall close down its operations with immediate effect and not resume its operations till it switches over to environmentally sound alternatives. Among others, it shall submit a time-bound action plan to switch over to environmentally sound alternatives.
Rules 4 (f) and 4 (i) of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 have not been complied with. Under Rule 4 (f), sachets using plastic material shall not be used for storing, packing or selling gutkha, tobacco and pan masala. Under 4 (i) plastic material, in any form, including Vinyl Acetate Maleic Acid Vinyl Chloride Copolymer, shall not be used in any package for packaging gutkha, pan masala and tobacco in all forms.
The NGT noted non-compliance with Rules 4(f) and 4(i), which ban plastic packaging of such products. It also highlighted penalties and timelines for environmental compensation. The case will be heard next on September 26.
Notably, the pollution caused by single-use plastic products has a detrimental impact on ecosystems. It has emerged as a significant challenge for India and the world, as these materials take many years and require immediate attention.
Steps Taken by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change For The Implementation of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016
According to the Ministry, all States/Union Territories have constituted the Special Task Force under the chairpersonship of the Chief Secretary / Administrator for the elimination of identified single-use Plastic items and effective plastic waste management. A National Level Taskforce has also been constituted for taking coordinated efforts to eliminate identified single-use plastic items and the effective implementation of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.
Directions have been issued under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, for the setting up of an institutional mechanism for the enforcement of provisions of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, to all State Pollution Control Boards/Pollution Control Committees. Directions have also been issued to E-commerce companies, leading single-use plastic sellers/users, and plastic raw material manufacturers with respect to the phasing out of identified single-use plastic items. Separately, customs authorities have been asked to stop the import of banned single-use plastic items.
In addition to that, States and UTs have been asked to undertake regular enforcement drives to implement a ban on identified single-use plastic items.
Central government and State governments, and local authorities have taken steps towards moving towards eco-friendly alternatives. The Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Biotechnology support research and development projects for alternatives to banned single-use plastic items, as per scheme guidelines.
Environmental Expert's View
Referring to plastic packaging of gutkha, pan masala, tobacco products, and edible products, Dr Deepak Ramesh Gaur, an environmental expert, told ETV Bharat, "As an environmentalist, I feel plastic should not be used anywhere. Plastic itself is a harmful element for the environment. Plastics take many years to decompose. Single-use plastic is the biggest threat to the environment.'
"For the human body, plastic actually is a poison, directly or indirectly. Plastic packaging of edible items should definitely be done away with. Overall, it is very harmful for the environment," he said.
Ramesh Gaur said there should not be plastic packaging in any of the edible items.
"We have to stop the use of single-use plastic. Options are very less, but we have to take the help of science and technology to intervene to conserve the environment again. Plastic packaging should stop. There are many solutions, including jute and cloth packaging. But, there are many products which cannot be packaged in this," he said.
The environmental expert added, "The environment is currently decaying every day. If the citizens of the country unite together, we can create a movement like the 'pollution quit India' campaign."
