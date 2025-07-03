International Plastic Bag Free Day: Experts Urge Citizens To Ditch Plastic Bags And Adopt Eco-Friendly Alternatives

By Santu Das
New Delhi: On International Plastic Bag Free Day on Thursday, environmentalists have urged citizens to adopt eco-friendly alternatives to plastic bags, while pitching for using paper, cloth and jute bags to tackle the growing menace of plastic pollution.
Highlighting the long-term environmental and health hazards of single-use plastics, these environmental experts asserted that choosing these eco-friendly options is a practical and responsible step toward protecting the environment.
As per experts, the environmental pollution caused by single-use plastic products including plastic bags has a detrimental impact on ecosystems. As these plastic require years to decompose, this issue has emerged as a significant challenge for India and other nations, necessitating immediate attention.
The open incineration of plastic waste also leads to air pollution, which in turn causes health problems for vulnerable populations including children, elderly and women.
Expressing concerns over the use of plastic bags, environmentalist Kedar Sohoni told ETV Bharat, "Citizens need to examine their lifestyle and evaluate their overall consumption of plastic and check where it is avoidable. For example, a lot of textiles are now manufactured using polymers or plastic which are difficult to recycle at the end of life and end up in dumping grounds."
He said they need to look for product/ brand options where sustainable packaging is being used, adding that whatever plastic is generated as waste needs to be segregated and handed over to appropriate agencies so it can go to the right destination for processing instead of polluting the environment.
"Consumers find usage of plastic bags most convenient and hence they are hesitant to change their behaviour. Moreover, they are not able to link usage of plastic bags and the harm it may cause to the environment and their own health and wellbeing in any manner," Sohoni said.
Mentioning alternatives to plastic bags, the expert said, "Cloth or jute bags are the most sustainable alternatives to plastic bags. Most plastic bags are used just once or twice whereas cloth and jute bags can be used multiple times over several years."
On compostable plastic, he said, "There are several players in the market who claim to sell compostable plastic but the key question is under what conditions is the plastic compostable. Can it be composted in a simple home composting system? What are the byproducts generated in the process? Several products are compostable only at industrial facilities where high temperatures are maintained for a prolonged time. We don't have such facilities in most towns and cities. That makes the proposition impractical."
Moreover, in case compostable plastic gets into the regular plastic recycling chain, it can contaminate those processes as well, he added.
Echoing similar views, another environmental expert BS Vohra said, "Citizens can reduce plastic pollution beyond avoiding plastic bags by adopting several eco-friendly habits. Choosing products with minimal or biodegradable packaging, avoiding microbeads in cosmetics, and supporting local refill stations also can make a difference. By making conscious daily choices and by influencing others, citizens can play a vital role in tackling the global plastic pollution crisis."
He asserted that the biggest challenges in changing consumer behaviour around plastic bag usage include lack of awareness, convenience of plastic, resistance to change, and limited access to affordable alternatives.
Vohra said misconceptions about environmental impact and inadequate policy enforcement also hinder progress. Paper, jute, and cloth bags offer sustainable and scalable alternatives to plastic bags, he added.
"Choosing these eco-friendly options is a practical and responsible step towards protecting the environment. To make a real impact, we must immediately stop using plastic bags and adopt greener habits in our daily lives," he said.
Referring to compostable plastic, Vohra said it offers an eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic, breaking down under industrial composting conditions.
"Made from renewable resources, it can reduce reliance on fossil fuels and lower carbon emissions. However, it has significant drawbacks. Most require specific composting facilities, which are not widely available, and improper disposal can lead to contamination in recycling streams," he said.
The expert further stated, "Small businesses can transition to plastic-free packaging by first auditing current materials and identifying plastic components. Educate customers about the changes through branding and inserts, and optimise packaging to reduce waste."
Also Read
International Plastic Bag Free Day: Why Do We Still Use Plastic Bags Despite Knowing Harms?