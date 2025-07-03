ETV Bharat / bharat

International Plastic Bag Free Day: Experts Urge Citizens To Ditch Plastic Bags And Adopt Eco-Friendly Alternatives

Students of Valliammal College welcome freshers with a Manja Pai/Yellow bag, as part of plastic-free environment awareness campaign, in Chennai, on Wednesday. ( ANI )

By Santu Das

New Delhi: On International Plastic Bag Free Day on Thursday, environmentalists have urged citizens to adopt eco-friendly alternatives to plastic bags, while pitching for using paper, cloth and jute bags to tackle the growing menace of plastic pollution.

Highlighting the long-term environmental and health hazards of single-use plastics, these environmental experts asserted that choosing these eco-friendly options is a practical and responsible step toward protecting the environment.

As per experts, the environmental pollution caused by single-use plastic products including plastic bags has a detrimental impact on ecosystems. As these plastic require years to decompose, this issue has emerged as a significant challenge for India and other nations, necessitating immediate attention.

The open incineration of plastic waste also leads to air pollution, which in turn causes health problems for vulnerable populations including children, elderly and women.

Expressing concerns over the use of plastic bags, environmentalist Kedar Sohoni told ETV Bharat, "Citizens need to examine their lifestyle and evaluate their overall consumption of plastic and check where it is avoidable. For example, a lot of textiles are now manufactured using polymers or plastic which are difficult to recycle at the end of life and end up in dumping grounds."

He said they need to look for product/ brand options where sustainable packaging is being used, adding that whatever plastic is generated as waste needs to be segregated and handed over to appropriate agencies so it can go to the right destination for processing instead of polluting the environment.

"Consumers find usage of plastic bags most convenient and hence they are hesitant to change their behaviour. Moreover, they are not able to link usage of plastic bags and the harm it may cause to the environment and their own health and wellbeing in any manner," Sohoni said.

Mentioning alternatives to plastic bags, the expert said, "Cloth or jute bags are the most sustainable alternatives to plastic bags. Most plastic bags are used just once or twice whereas cloth and jute bags can be used multiple times over several years."