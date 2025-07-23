Railway Ministry Revises Emergency Quota Request Timings Amid New Rule For Reservation Chart Preparation

New Delhi: In the wake of its recent decision to finalise reservation charts eight hours prior to departure of a train, the Ministry of Railways has revised the timings for submission of emergency quota (EQ) requests, mandating that such requests be submitted at least a day in advance.
A circular issued by the Ministry on Tuesday states, "Emergency quota request for all trains departing between 12 AM/midnight and 2 PM should reach EQ cell by 12 PM/noon on the previous day of journey."
Similarly, EQ requests for trains departing between 2:01 PM and 11:59 PM must be submitted by 4 PM on the previous day, the circular added.
The Railway Ministry further made it clear that the requests received on the same day of the scheduled departure of a train will not be entertained.
In case it's a Sunday or any other public holiday, the requests for the release of accommodation in trains, for which the emergency quota is to be released on Sundays or clubbed holidays after Sundays, should be given during office hours on the previous working day, the Ministry clarified.
The circular said the reservation cell of the Railway Board receives a large number of requests from VIPs, railway officers, senior officers and other departments.
"All efforts are made to allot the quota judiciously and with common prudence," it said.
The Ministry has urged all officers to adhere to these timings so that the allotments are given in time and chart preparation is not delayed, which not only results in extreme difficulties to the travelling public but can also lead to a delay in the departure of trains.
It has also requested the forwarding authority to ensure the genuineness of the person under reference and also ensure strict compliance to existing guidelines regarding the allotment of the emergency quota.
