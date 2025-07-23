ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Ministry Revises Emergency Quota Request Timings Amid New Rule For Reservation Chart Preparation

New Delhi: In the wake of its recent decision to finalise reservation charts eight hours prior to departure of a train, the Ministry of Railways has revised the timings for submission of emergency quota (EQ) requests, mandating that such requests be submitted at least a day in advance.

A circular issued by the Ministry on Tuesday states, "Emergency quota request for all trains departing between 12 AM/midnight and 2 PM should reach EQ cell by 12 PM/noon on the previous day of journey."

Similarly, EQ requests for trains departing between 2:01 PM and 11:59 PM must be submitted by 4 PM on the previous day, the circular added.

The Railway Ministry further made it clear that the requests received on the same day of the scheduled departure of a train will not be entertained.

In case it's a Sunday or any other public holiday, the requests for the release of accommodation in trains, for which the emergency quota is to be released on Sundays or clubbed holidays after Sundays, should be given during office hours on the previous working day, the Ministry clarified.