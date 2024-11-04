Planning To Do PhD From IGNOU? Here's All You Need To Know

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced the admission process for its PhD programmes. Those interested can apply online till November 20. Before submitting the application form, it is important to know the eligibility criteria, number of seats in the programmes and fee structure
Admission will be granted on a list prepared on the basis of 70 percent score in UGC NET and 30 percent interview marks. Currently, IGNOU has started the process for admission in PhD programmes on a total of 349 seats in more than 25 subjects. The registration fee is Rs 1000, which is non-refundable.
How to begin?
Students have to first visit the official website of IGNOU and complete the registration process. Students need to go to the login portal and create an account by using their name and password. He/she will receive the username via SMS and email. One has to complete the application form, upload necessary documents and make payment.
Eligibility criteria:
The applicant should have at least 55 percent marks in Masters, a valid score in UGC NET with JRF or UGC NET.
Fees vary in different subjects:
The fees for admission in different subjects are different but much less compared to any private university. For instance, fees for PhD programme in Hindi at IGNOU is Rs 16,800 per year. Likewise, other programmes have different fees.
Admission process:
For admission in a PhD programme at IGNOU, first preference will be given to students who clear UGC NET with JRF as they will be eligible to secure direct admission. Next, admission will be on the merit list prepared on the basis of 70 percent marks in UGC NET and 30 percent marks in interview.
Before proceeding ahead one should know about the availability of seats in the PhD programmes
Course-wise availability of seats:
- Psychology - 21
- Anthropology - 5
- History - 10
- Sociology - 6
- Bio Chemistry - 10
- Chemistry - 4
- Geography - 15
- Geology - 9
- Life Science - 20
- Physics - 4
- Statistics - 8
- Mathematics - 4
- Hindi - 5
- Sanskrit - 5
- Development Studies - 7
- Computer Science- 15
- Interdisciplinary and Transdisciplinary - 16
- Environmental Studies - 20
- Social Work - 12
- Nutritional Science - 6
- Child Development - 23
- Rural Development - 3
- Home Science - 10
- Management - 10
- Commerce - 11
- Vocational Studies - 10
- Education - 26
- Fine Art - 2
- Theatre Art - 8
- Music - 6
- Dance - 5
- Gender and Development Studies - 8
- Tourism and Hospitality Management - 6
- Distance Education - 19
