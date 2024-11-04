ETV Bharat / bharat

Planning To Do PhD From IGNOU? Here's All You Need To Know

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced the admission process for its PhD programmes. Those interested can apply online till November 20. Before submitting the application form, it is important to know the eligibility criteria, number of seats in the programmes and fee structure

Admission will be granted on a list prepared on the basis of 70 percent score in UGC NET and 30 percent interview marks. Currently, IGNOU has started the process for admission in PhD programmes on a total of 349 seats in more than 25 subjects. The registration fee is Rs 1000, which is non-refundable.

How to begin?

Students have to first visit the official website of IGNOU and complete the registration process. Students need to go to the login portal and create an account by using their name and password. He/she will receive the username via SMS and email. One has to complete the application form, upload necessary documents and make payment.

Eligibility criteria:

The applicant should have at least 55 percent marks in Masters, a valid score in UGC NET with JRF or UGC NET.