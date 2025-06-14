ETV Bharat / bharat

'The Plane Crashed Into My Room, Thank God I Was In OT': Resident Doctor After Air India Crash In Ahmedabad

'I survived because is was in OT. The plane crashed right into my room,' recounts a Resident Doctor while narrating how he escaped the tragedy.

'The Plane Crashed In My Room, Thank God I Was In OT': Resident Doctor After Air India Crash In Ahmedabad
A damaged part of the Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the airport, lies on a residential building in Ahmedabad. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 14, 2025 at 11:20 PM IST

Ahmedabad: Life is slowly returning to normalcy in the BG Medical College campus in Ahmedabad, two days after the Air India plane crashed into one of its hostel buildings. And one by one, resident doctors are now coming back to the hostel area to check if any of their belongings are untouched by the fire and wreckage. One of them, Dr Bhushan, shared an account of how he escaped death only because he was at work in the operation theatre Thursday afternoon.

Originally hailing from Karnataka, the resident doctor had left his hostel room to report for duty in the OT in the morning of June 12. A few hours later, Dr Bhushan heard that the AI171 plane had crashed into the very hostel building where he lived.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, "Today, as we returned 48 hours after the mishap, everything was gone. Literally, nothing is left. There was a black layer of soot everywhere. Every single thing was burnt."

"The plane crashed right into my room. Thank God I was in the OT that I am alive today," he said.

Currently, the entire area has been sealed and cordoned off for investigation, but the resident doctors were allowed limited access to collect belongings from unaffected rooms after senior officials of the hospital intervened. For the time being, the authorities have shifted all residents to temporary accommodation.

As per reports, many of the doctors were staying in the hostel with their families or spouses. In the aftermath of the plane crash, some of them have been scattered to different places, and many were seen checking on each other, asking who has gone where.

At least 274 people including 241 Air India passengers and crew have died in the crash of London-bound flight into the medical college complex. The plane burst into a ball of fire less than a minute after takeoff. This is being claimed as the country's worst air disasters in the last three decades.

