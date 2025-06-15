ETV Bharat / bharat

Plane Crash: DNA Test Identifies Ex Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani; State Mourning on Monday

Rupani's mortal remains will be handed over to his family members on Monday morning.

Plane Crash: DNA Test Identifies Ex Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani; State Mourning on Monday
File photo of Ex Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : June 15, 2025 at 8:33 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ahmedabad: Three days after the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad, which has so far claimed 270 rpt 270 lives, hospital authorities confirmed on Sunday the identification of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani through DNA matching.The state government has announced a state mourning on Monday as a mark of respect for Rupani, with the national flag flying at half-mast.

Rupani's mortal remains will be handed over to his family members on Monday morning. "His mortal remains will be taken to Rajkot for funeral, the government said.

“Vijjay Rupani, Ex-Chief Minister of Gujarat passed away on June 12 12. As a mark of respect, the government has decided that there will be one day of state mourning on 16th June (Monday) throughout Gujarat. The national flag will be flown at half mast on the day of mourning throughout the state…and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” a government communication said.

"Mortal remains of Rupani will be handed over to the family on Monday morning. Remains will be taken to his hometown of Rajkot in the afternoon," Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel told reporters. Rupani's remains will be kept at his house for about an hour before taking them out for a funeral in the evening in a procession, he said.

"The DNA sample of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani matched (with that of his family members) at 11.10 am," Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi told reporters here earlier in the day. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met the family members of Rupani and informed them about the DNA match, Rushikesh Patel said.

Ahmedabad: Three days after the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad, which has so far claimed 270 rpt 270 lives, hospital authorities confirmed on Sunday the identification of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani through DNA matching.The state government has announced a state mourning on Monday as a mark of respect for Rupani, with the national flag flying at half-mast.

Rupani's mortal remains will be handed over to his family members on Monday morning. "His mortal remains will be taken to Rajkot for funeral, the government said.

“Vijjay Rupani, Ex-Chief Minister of Gujarat passed away on June 12 12. As a mark of respect, the government has decided that there will be one day of state mourning on 16th June (Monday) throughout Gujarat. The national flag will be flown at half mast on the day of mourning throughout the state…and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” a government communication said.

"Mortal remains of Rupani will be handed over to the family on Monday morning. Remains will be taken to his hometown of Rajkot in the afternoon," Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel told reporters. Rupani's remains will be kept at his house for about an hour before taking them out for a funeral in the evening in a procession, he said.

"The DNA sample of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani matched (with that of his family members) at 11.10 am," Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi told reporters here earlier in the day. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met the family members of Rupani and informed them about the DNA match, Rushikesh Patel said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AHMEDABAD PLANE CRASHDNAGUJARAT CMSTATE MOURNINGVIJAY RUPANI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.