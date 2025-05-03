ETV Bharat / bharat

'Plan A Was Codenamed 'Brake Fail', Plan B...':Uttar Pradesh Woman Who Identified Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Questioned By NIA

Jaunpur: A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, who has claimed to have identified two terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, has been questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the case.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Ekta Tiwari, a former bank employee from Jaunpur said that she received a call by NIA officials from Delhi at around 5:30 on Friday evening. The federal probe agency officials asked her to share photos and videos of her visit to the tourist destination, she added.

Plan 'A' And Plan 'B' Of Terrorists

Ekta further said that the NIA sleuths also asked her about the Plan A and Plan B of the terrorists for the Pahalgam terror attack. Ekta claimed to have overheard the terrorists discussing the plan for executing the deadly attack.

"Plan 'A' was codenamed Brake Fail and Plan 'B' was about sending 35 men to the valley," she said. Ekta further said that during the phone conversation with the NIA sleuths which lasted for about five minutes, she asked the officials whether the probe agency had made any breakthrough to which they replied that the probe was going on.