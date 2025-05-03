ETV Bharat / bharat

'Plan A Was Codenamed 'Brake Fail', Plan B...':Uttar Pradesh Woman Who Identified Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Questioned By NIA

Jaunpur's Ekta Tiwari said that she was called by NIA sleuths at around 5:30 PM on Friday for details about her visit to Pahalgam.

Security forces at the site of terror attack at Baisaran, Pahalgam in Jammu Kashmir
Security forces at the site of terror attack at Baisaran, Pahalgam in Jammu Kashmir (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 3, 2025 at 1:33 PM IST

Jaunpur: A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, who has claimed to have identified two terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, has been questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the case.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Ekta Tiwari, a former bank employee from Jaunpur said that she received a call by NIA officials from Delhi at around 5:30 on Friday evening. The federal probe agency officials asked her to share photos and videos of her visit to the tourist destination, she added.

Plan 'A' And Plan 'B' Of Terrorists
Ekta further said that the NIA sleuths also asked her about the Plan A and Plan B of the terrorists for the Pahalgam terror attack. Ekta claimed to have overheard the terrorists discussing the plan for executing the deadly attack.

"Plan 'A' was codenamed Brake Fail and Plan 'B' was about sending 35 men to the valley," she said. Ekta further said that during the phone conversation with the NIA sleuths which lasted for about five minutes, she asked the officials whether the probe agency had made any breakthrough to which they replied that the probe was going on.

Uttar Pradesh woman claims to have identified a terrorist involved in Pahalgam terror attack
Uttar Pradesh woman claims to have identified a terrorist involved in Pahalgam terror attack (Screengrab)

Ekta had reportedly visited Pahalgam on Apr 20, two days before the attack, which left 26 people mostly tourists and a local ponywala dead.

Uttar Pradesh woman claims to have identified a terrorist involved in Pahalgam terror attack
Uttar Pradesh woman claims to have identified a terrorist involved in Pahalgam terror attack (Screengrab)

Soon after the security agencies released the sketches of the three terrorists involved in the attack, Ekta had claimed to have identified two of the terrorists.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had on Apr 24 released the sketches of the three terrorists—Adil Hussain Thokar, a local from Anantnag and two Pakistani nationals Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai and Hashim Musa alias Suleiman involved in the Pahalgam terror attack. The trio is said to be affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

