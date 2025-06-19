Piyush Goyal Showcases India’s Global Economic Vision At India Global Forum 2025 In London

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, underscored India’s long-term economic strategy and global ambitions at the India Global Forum 2025 held in London. Addressing leaders and investors, he emphasised India’s commitment to sustainable growth, innovation, and inclusive development.

Piyush Goyal showcased India’s strategic global outlook and economic leadership at the India Global Forum (IGF) 2025 in London. His visit marks a significant moment following the historic signing of the India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in May 2025.

In his X post during his visit, the minister said, "It was a pleasure to interact with Sir Ian Blatchford, Director & Chief Executive of the Science Museum Group, at the Future Frontiers Forum, London. Highlighted India’s progress in digital infrastructure and innovation, and how the world can benefit from our skilled talent, cost-effective solutions, and growing capabilities in AI and emerging technologies. Also, underscored the potential of the India-UK FTA to deepen collaboration in science, technology, and innovation between our nations."

Delivering the keynote address at the IGF Mainstage Plenary Session titled “From Agreement to Action: The UK–India FTA,” the Union Minister reaffirmed India’s commitment to transitioning the FTA from a negotiated text into a transformative economic partnership. He was joined in conversation by the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Mr. Jonathan Reynolds, as well.

Union Minister described the FTA as a reflection of shared ambition between two vibrant democracies. He stated that the agreement not only enhances bilateral trade but also demonstrates India’s ability to negotiate balanced and future-oriented trade frameworks aligned with its national interests.

Outlining the next phase of implementation, Piyush Goyal highlighted key priorities such as strengthening institutional mechanisms for joint governance, unlocking early benefits for SMEs and startups, and facilitating smooth mobility of skilled professionals across sectors.

On June 19th, he also participated in a special session on UK–India Science, Technology and Innovation Collaboration at the Science Museum in London. The session explored opportunities for UK stakeholders to contribute to India’s expanding investments in digital public infrastructure, sustainable manufacturing, and green technologies. Discussions also covered efforts to make India a global manufacturing hub through Make in India, PLI schemes, and enhancing collaboration in sectors such as fintech, artificial intelligence, and creative industries.

The Free Trade Agreement’s role in deepening cooperation in critical technologies, defence production and advanced manufacturing was also highlighted. The session further examined how innovations like UPI and CoWIN can be scaled globally through bilateral collaboration.