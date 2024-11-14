Piyush Goyal Inaugurates 43rd India International Trade Fair In Delhi

New Delhi: The 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) commenced at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi to celebrate India’s economic progress and its future aspirations.
Inaugurated by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the 14-day event is themed “Viksit Bharat @ 2047,” envisioning India as a developed nation by the centenary of its independence.
With more than 3,500 exhibitors from across India and 11 participating countries, including China, Egypt, Iran, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, and the UAE, this year’s trade fair promises to be a global platform for trade, innovation, and collaboration. The fair will be held from November 14 to 18 for business visitors, opening to the general public from November 19 to 27.
Push for Greater Global Presence
In his inaugural speech, Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised the importance of organising the IITF twice a year, considering its success and growing demand. He also spoke about plans to expand the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), aiming to transform it into a pan-India entity with broader reach and influence. The minister discussed the need for India to hold similar fairs internationally to showcase Indian products, talent and potential to a global audience.
“This trade fair not only highlights the diverse industrial sectors of our country but also strengthens India’s vision for self-reliance and global collaboration,” Goyal remarked, stressing the fair’s role in fostering India’s economic growth.
Jharkhand focus state while Bihar, UP are partner states
This year, Jharkhand is the focus state, showcasing its rich mineral resources, agricultural products, and industrial potential. Partner states Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are also highlighting their strengths, from agricultural advancements to emerging industries. In addition to state pavilions, 49 Union ministries, departments and public sector units are participating, each presenting their contributions to India’s development.
Minerals to Milestone
Adding to the fair’s diverse offerings, Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy inaugurated the Ministry of Mines pavilion, which has a special exhibit titled “Minerals to Milestone.” Reddy highlighted India’s emphasis on responsible mining, innovation, and sustainability, noting that the pavilion underscores India’s commitment to eco-friendly mining practices that prioritise environmental and social well-being.
“This exhibition provides an opportunity to share sustainable mining practices that we are adopting in India, while promoting technological advancements within the sector,” Reddy said.
SAIL stall inaugurated
The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) stall was inaugurated by Sandeep Poundrik, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, alongside SAIL Chairman Amarendu Prakash. Senior officials from the Ministry and SAIL attended the event along with Poundrik commending SAIL’s contributions to nation-building.
Business and Public Participation
As a significant trade hub for South Asia, IITF provides business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) opportunities. Major private players, including Titan, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, Relaxo, Hawkins, and Woodland, have set up stalls. More than 100,000 visitors are expected throughout the fair, attesting to its immense appeal to both industry and the general public.
The first five days of the fair, from November 14 to 18, are reserved for business delegates to facilitate industry networking and transactions. From November 19, the fair will open to the general public, running daily from 9:30 am to 7:30 pm.
Vision for developed India
The 43rd IITF is a testament to India’s progress and potential as an economic powerhouse, bringing together businesses, states, and nations under one roof to promote trade, innovation, and sustainable practices. As India looks toward 2047, the fair is a pivotal reminder of the journey ahead, reflecting both the nation’s heritage and its future aspirations.
Traffic Advisory and Security Measures
Due to the anticipated high turnout, authorities have implemented extensive security and traffic management measures around Pragati Maidan to prevent congestion. A traffic advisory has been issued, warning of possible delays around Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, and Purana Quila Road. The public is encouraged to avoid these routes if not attending the event to minimise traffic disruptions.
Specific entry and exit points have been designated for visitors, exhibitors, media, and ITPO officials. Gates 1, 4, 6, and 10 are open to visitors, while media personnel will enter through Gate 5-B, and exhibitors through Gates 1, 4, 5-B, and 10. No entries will be permitted after 5:30 pm. Tickets are available online and at select metro stations, excluding the Supreme Court Metro Station.
Special provisions have been made for parking and transport. Chauffeur-driven vehicles, taxis, and autos have designated drop-off zones near Gate 3, Gate 7, and basement parking entries. For smoother movement, visitors are encouraged to park in designated areas, including Basement Parking No. 1 and 2, Bhairon Mandir Parking, and Delhi Zoo parking.
To manage traffic, vehicles will not be allowed to halt or park on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Shershah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, or Tilak Marg. Violations will result in towing, with vehicles relocated to the National Stadium parking lot at Gate 5.
For those using public transportation, Delhi Metro passengers can alight at Supreme Court Metro Station, entering via Gate 10 or using a shuttle service to Gates 4 and 6. Alternatively, Mandi House Metro Station is another accessible stop for the venue. DTC bus passengers from Delhi or NCR are advised to use stops on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg.
