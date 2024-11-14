ETV Bharat / bharat

Piyush Goyal Inaugurates 43rd India International Trade Fair In Delhi

New Delhi: The 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) commenced at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi to celebrate India’s economic progress and its future aspirations.

Inaugurated by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the 14-day event is themed “Viksit Bharat @ 2047,” envisioning India as a developed nation by the centenary of its independence.

With more than 3,500 exhibitors from across India and 11 participating countries, including China, Egypt, Iran, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, and the UAE, this year’s trade fair promises to be a global platform for trade, innovation, and collaboration. The fair will be held from November 14 to 18 for business visitors, opening to the general public from November 19 to 27.

Push for Greater Global Presence

In his inaugural speech, Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised the importance of organising the IITF twice a year, considering its success and growing demand. He also spoke about plans to expand the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), aiming to transform it into a pan-India entity with broader reach and influence. The minister discussed the need for India to hold similar fairs internationally to showcase Indian products, talent and potential to a global audience.

“This trade fair not only highlights the diverse industrial sectors of our country but also strengthens India’s vision for self-reliance and global collaboration,” Goyal remarked, stressing the fair’s role in fostering India’s economic growth.

Jharkhand focus state while Bihar, UP are partner states

This year, Jharkhand is the focus state, showcasing its rich mineral resources, agricultural products, and industrial potential. Partner states Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are also highlighting their strengths, from agricultural advancements to emerging industries. In addition to state pavilions, 49 Union ministries, departments and public sector units are participating, each presenting their contributions to India’s development.

Minerals to Milestone

Adding to the fair’s diverse offerings, Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy inaugurated the Ministry of Mines pavilion, which has a special exhibit titled “Minerals to Milestone.” Reddy highlighted India’s emphasis on responsible mining, innovation, and sustainability, noting that the pavilion underscores India’s commitment to eco-friendly mining practices that prioritise environmental and social well-being.

“This exhibition provides an opportunity to share sustainable mining practices that we are adopting in India, while promoting technological advancements within the sector,” Reddy said.