Pirated Screening of 'Thandel' In APSRTC Bus: Producer Demands Action

Producer Banny Vasu raised the issue and urged APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao to take strict action against those responsible. An inquiry has been ordered.

The banner of Thandel. (Film poster)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 6:57 PM IST

Amaravati: The unauthorised screening of Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, in an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus has stoked controversy. The romantic action thriller, which has been battling piracy since its release, was reportedly played on an RTC bus just two days after hitting theatres.

Producer Banny Vas raised the issue and urged APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao to take strict action against those responsible. In response, the chairman has ordered an inquiry, directing officials to submit a detailed report on the incident.

On Monday, producer Bunny Vas shared on X, "We have come to know from @Way2NewsTelugu that an @apsrtc bus (Service No: 3066) played a pirated version of our #Thandel.. This is not only illegal and outrageous but also a blatant insult to the countless individuals who worked tirelessly to bring this film to life. The movie is the dream of artists, the director, and the producers. I urge APSRTC Chairman #KonakallaNarayanaRao Garu to take strict action and set a strong example to ensure that such incidents never happen again."

The film, which hit screens on February 7, has taken a strong opening and got positive reviews. It is based on a true story in which 20 Indian fishermen from Andhra Pradesh were captured by Pakistan authorities and imprisoned.

Piracy concerns have escalated in the film industry, with Thandel’s producers, Allu Aravind and Banny Vas, addressing the issue in a press meeting. They condemned the spread of pirated content and criticised its display on APSRTC buses. Expressing disappointment, they stated that such incidents hinder the film's success.

The producers also warned against the circulation of pirated links on virtual platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram, asserting that legal action is being taken against offenders. "Piracy is a crime, and those involved, knowingly or unknowingly, could face jail time," they cautioned.

TAGGED:

