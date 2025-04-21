ETV Bharat / bharat

Pink City Gears Up For US President JD Vance’s Visit With Tight Security

US Vice-President JD Vance, with wife Usha and kids, will tour Jaipur from April 21-24. They will stay at Rambagh Palace, visit major tourist spots.

US Vice President Vance, along with his wife and children, will visit tourist spots in Jaipur. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 21, 2025 at 7:32 PM IST

Jaipur: The Pink City is all set to welcome US Vice-President James David Vance, who will be in the city for four days. He will arrive from Delhi on Monday night around 9:30 PM, along with his wife, Usha and their children. The Vance family will be staying at the luxurious Rambagh Palace during their visit, which will last until April 24.

As part of his trip, Vice-President Vance is likely to visit famous tourist spots like Amer Palace, City Palace, Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal. To ensure his safety, massive security arrangements are being put in place across the city.

Dr Rameshwar Singh, Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order), stated that security will be provided right from Jaipur Airport to every location on his itinerary. Around 2,100 police personnel will be deployed, including eight IPS officers, 20 Additional DCPs and 40 ACPs. The team also includes 300 officers of ASI, SI and CI ranks.

Ambulances with medical facilities and teams of doctors will be on standby throughout the visit. Even the food served to Vice-President Vance will be checked thoroughly. Specialist doctors will be assigned to nearby hospitals as a precautionary measure. For his travel within the city, apart from his personal vehicles, 20 vehicles from the Rajasthan government will be added to his convoy.

Traffic Changes and Advice for Exam Candidates

Due to the high-security VVIP movement from April 21 to 24, traffic in many parts of Jaipur will be affected. Special traffic arrangements have been made. Roads leading from Jaipur Airport to various tourist spots, including Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Bhawani Singh Road, and Tripolia Bazaar, may see temporary closures.

On Monday night, from 9:15 PM to 10 PM, traffic from the airport to areas like Jawahar Circle, JDA Chauraha, and Rambagh Chauraha will be diverted to alternate routes such as Tonk Road, Jhalana Bypass, and Janpath. Heavy vehicles, buses and slow-moving traffic will be restricted during this period.

Since several exams are scheduled in the city during these dates, candidates are advised to leave early and use alternative routes to avoid delays.

Helpline Numbers for Traffic Updates

To help residents and travellers, the traffic police have shared helpline numbers: 1095, 2565630, 2561256
WhatsApp Help Desk: 8764866972. Emergency services, including ambulances, will continue to operate without any restrictions.

