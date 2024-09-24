Bihar: Families Offer Sattu In Gaya Fair For Salvation Of Ancestors

Gaya (Bihar): In the ongoing Pitru Paksha fair in Gaya, the ritual of Pindadaana on Pretshila Pind Vedi—one of the main altars of Gaya Dham— is observed keenly. Locals call Pretshila a mountain of ghosts as they believe the departed souls of their ancestors who died unnaturally dwell in the rock mountain.

No one dares to go to the mountain after evening as they say voices of their ancestors can be heard here. Folklore has it that the god Brahma had drawn three lines with his thumb on the mountain known as Dharmashila which also bears his footprints

There is a ritual of blowing Sattu in Pretshila for the salvation of the ancestors. It is believed that cracks on this auspicious rock pave the way to heaven. There is a temple of Yama, the god of death, atop the mountain. The sattu is considered to be the equivalent of pinda.

In Sanatan Dharma, eating Sattu is prohibited during Pitru Paksha fair as ancestors descend to earth. Pinddaan should be performed during this period for the ancestors. Sattu is related to Guru Brihaspati, who is considered for auspicious works and doing auspicious work during Pitru Paksha is considered prohibited. Therefore, Sattu is a sign of auspiciousness and purity.

Pilgrims perform Pindadaana by placing the photo of their ancestors on the Pretshila. The photo is not immersed after the ritual and placed under a banyan or a peepal tree or near the Brahmakund pond nearby.

“By the way, Pindadaana is performed by placing the photo of the ancestors on Pindvedis as well and after the completion of the rituals, the photo is dedicated to Akshay Vat Pindvedi. Under Tripakshik Shraddha, the last Pindadaana of Pitrupaksha is done at Akshay Vat, where Gayapal Panda blesses the Pindadaanis for success,” Pandit Acharya Narayan, a priest, said.

“We have come from Raigarh to perform Pindadaana for the salvation of our ancestors. 11 families have come here. We are praying for the salvation of seven generations,” a person who performed the ritual said.