Pilots' Grouping FIP Demands Judicial Probe Into Air India Plane Crash

File photo of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad, in June. ( IANS )

Mumbai/ New Delhi: The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged the government to order a judicial probe into the Air India Dreamliner crash that killed 260 people, alleging that the ongoing investigation is "compromised" and should be halted.

The FIP's demand comes less than a month after Pushkaraj Sabharwal, father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal who was one of the pilots of the ill-fated Air India plane, sought a formal investigation by the central government even as the probe by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is in progress.

"A flawed domestic probe compromises India's standing in the global aviation community. A judicial inquiry is therefore not only a matter of justice but also a necessary mechanism for the ministry to cure these profound procedural defects and mitigate its own legal and reputational exposure," FIP, which represents around 5,500 pilots, said in a letter dated September 22 to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

Unlike the AAIB's private, administrative process, a court can compel testimony under oath, issue summons, and demand the production of any and all documents from any party, including international manufacturers like Boeing and General Electric, the letter said. The query sent to the ministry seeking comments on the letter did not elicit any immediate response.

Meanwhile, on September 22, a Supreme Court bench issued notices to the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on the aspect of an independent, fair and expeditious probe of the crash, as it also mentioned that an element of privacy and dignity of families of victims was also involved.

The move came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking an independent court-monitored probe into the accident. The FIP has said the true, systemic, and unvarnished lessons of this tragedy should be learned and acted upon.

"A compromised, biased investigation that defaults to a simplistic and convenient 'pilot error' narrative is the single greatest threat to achieving that goal. It ensures that underlying dangers -- be they in design, maintenance, or oversight -- remain hidden, only to re-emerge in a future catastrophe".

In one of the worst aircraft accidents in India, a total of 260 people, including 241 passengers, died after Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI171 to London Gatwick crashed soon after take off from Ahmedabad on June 12.