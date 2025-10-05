ETV Bharat / bharat

Pilots' Body Asks DGCA To Thoroughly Check Electrical System Of All Boeing 787 Planes

Mumbai: The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) on Sunday urged aviation safety regulator DGCA to thoroughly check and investigate the electrical system of all Boeing 787 aircraft in the country.

The pilots' body wrote a letter to DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) a day after a Boeing 787 plane operated by Air India from Amritsar to Birmingham saw deployment of emergency turbine power when it was about to land in the UK city.

According to Air India, the operating crew of its Amritsar-Birmingham flight reported that the Boeing 787's Ram Air Turbine (RAT) unexpectedly deployed during the final approach on October 4, but the aircraft landed safely.

In the Air India aircraft incident, the Aircraft Health Monitoring (AHM) picked up a fault of Bus Power Control Unit (BPCU), which may have caused the auto deployment of RAT, FIP President G S Randhawa said in the letter to DGCA.

"The (Birmingham flight) incident occurred when the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deployed automatically at 500 ft on approach into Birmingham... the Aircraft Health Monitoring (AHM) has picked up a fault of the Bus Power Control Unit (BPCU) which may have caused the auto deployment of RAT," the pilots' body, which claims to represent over 5000 cockpit crew members, said in the letter.

BPCU manages an aircraft's electrical power system. RAT deploys automatically in the eventuality of a dual engine failure or total electronic or hydraulic failure. It uses wind speed to generate emergency power. Engine or hydraulic/electrical failure or software malfunction are being cited as among the several probable causes of the Air India Boeing 787 plane crash in June this year.