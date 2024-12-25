ETV Bharat / bharat

Pilibhit: Police Bust Hideout Of Three Khalistani Terrorists Killed In Encounter

On December 22, three auto-borne terrorists lobbed grenades at a police outpost in Gurdaspur. The following day, a joint team of police launched a manhunt.

Representational Image
Pilibhit: A team of 12 police personnel on Wednesday conducted a search operation to bust the hideout of three Khalitani terrorists gunned down in an encounter.

The hideout of the terrorists who took refuge in it after hurling grenades at a police post was finally located following an intense combing. On December 22, three auto-borne terrorists lobbed grenades at a police outpost in Gurdaspur and hid in Pilibhit.

The following day, a joint team of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh Police launched a manhunt for the trio and an encounter ensued in which Jaswant Preet, Singh Virendra Singh and Gurvinder Singh were killed. Two AK-47s, two foreign-made pistols and a bike stolen from Puranpur were seized from the spot.

In the aftermath of the encounter, Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey launched an operation to find the possible hideout of the slain terrorists in Puranpur town and formed a 12-member team for the task.

On Wednesday, the team visited various places including hotels and food joints showing photos of the terrorists to find out where they took shelter. During this, the staff of a hotel on Puranpur Highway said the trio stayed in their hotel.

After receiving the information, a team led by Pandey rushed to the hotel and started questioning the staffers to find out more about the terrorists.

