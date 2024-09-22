ETV Bharat / bharat

Pilgrim Shoots Himself Outside Golden Temple In Amritsar After Snatching Pistol from ASI

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

In a shocking incident, a devotee reportedly shot himself after snatching a pistol from an ASI Ashwani Kumar at Sri Darbar Sahib on Sunday. Immediately he was shifted to a hospital and he is undergoing treatment. The reason behind his extreme step is yet to be ascertained, said the police.

An unidentified devotee shot himself after snatching a pistol from an ASI Ashwani Kumar at Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden temple) in Amritsar, Punjab, around 07:55 am on Sunday.
Amritsar: An unidentified devotee shot himself after snatching a pistol from an ASI Ashwani Kumar at Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden temple) in Amritsar, Punjab, around 07:55 am on Sunday. Currently, the injured, who was shifted to a local hospital, was undergoing treatment there.

It is learnt that NS Shekhawat, a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, had come to pay obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib. Following this, a pilot vehicle of Amritsar police and security personnel were stationed with the judge.

All of a sudden, the devotee reportedly snatched the pistol of ASI Ashwani Kumar and shot himself. Immediately, he was sent to a hospital for treatment. Speaking to the media after reaching the spot, DSP Gagandeep Singh said that currently the injured person was undergoing treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

Along with this, an investigation is being conducted as to who the devotee was and where he hails from. As of now, nothing can be said about the incident, what was the real reason behind this incident, he said. Meanwhile, sources said that the person had died on the spot, but the police did not disclose about his death.

PILGRIM SHOOTS HIMSELFGOLDEN TEMPLE IN AMRITSARSNATCHES PISTOL FROM ASIPILGRIM SHOOTS HIMSELF IN PUNJAB

