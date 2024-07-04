10 Bridges Collapsed In Bihar In 15 Days: PIL Filed in Supreme Court for Structural Audit

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court drawing the court’s attention on the recent incident of bridge collapse in Bihar. The plea filed by one Brajesh Singh urged the apex court to issue a direction to the Bihar government to conduct the highest level structural audit of all existing bridges and under-construction bridges in the state and to demolish or retrofit weak structures depending on feasibility.

The plea contended that the court can direct the state government to make a proper policy or a mechanism for real-time monitoring of the bridges constructed and under construction with regard to the bridges falling exclusively under the domain of the respondent, the state of Bihar.

The petitioner also sought the formation of a high-level committee, which would conduct a detailed examination and continuous monitoring of all the bridges to ensure that they are safe for public use.

The plea submitted that the instant issue requires an urgent consideration of the apex court as within two or three years major under-construction bridges and other several incidents of the collapse of large, medium and small bridges have occurred wherein some people succumbed and others were injured. The plea said these unfortunate man-made incidents led to the loss of human lives as well as loss to the public exchequer and it happened due to the gross negligence of the government and the corrupt nexus of the contractors and concerned agencies.

The plea also highlighted multiple bridge collapses around river areas including Araria, Siwan, Madhubani, and Kishanganj districts.

“It is submitted that back-to-back collapse of the bridges in Bihar clearly indicates that there have been no lessons learnt and safety of critical infrastructure like bridges is not taken seriously and these routine incidents cannot be termed merely accidents, it is manmade disasters”, said the plea.

The plea contended that it is a matter of grave concern that in a state like Bihar, which is the most flood-prone state of the country, the total flood-affected area in the state is 68,800 sq. km. which is 73.06% of the total geographical area of the state.

The plea stressed that such routine incidents of bridges falling in Bihar are more disastrous, as the lives of people are at large at stake and therefore the urgent intervention of the apex court is required to save the lives of people, who are in the present living in uncertainty.

The petitioner moved the apex court against the backdrop of new reports regarding the collapse of nine bridges, which included under-construction bridges, recently. The petitioner stressed that several incidents of bridge collapse in the state raise concerns regarding the safety and reliability of the bridge infrastructure in the state, which is the most flood-prone state in the country.