10 Bridges Collapsed In Bihar In 15 Days: PIL Filed in Supreme Court for Structural Audit

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court drawing the court’s attention on the recent incident of bridge collapse in Bihar. The plea filed by one Brajesh Singh urged the apex court to issue a direction to the Bihar government to conduct the highest level structural audit of all existing bridges and under-construction bridges in the state and to demolish or retrofit weak structures depending on feasibility.
The plea contended that the court can direct the state government to make a proper policy or a mechanism for real-time monitoring of the bridges constructed and under construction with regard to the bridges falling exclusively under the domain of the respondent, the state of Bihar.
The petitioner also sought the formation of a high-level committee, which would conduct a detailed examination and continuous monitoring of all the bridges to ensure that they are safe for public use.
The plea submitted that the instant issue requires an urgent consideration of the apex court as within two or three years major under-construction bridges and other several incidents of the collapse of large, medium and small bridges have occurred wherein some people succumbed and others were injured. The plea said these unfortunate man-made incidents led to the loss of human lives as well as loss to the public exchequer and it happened due to the gross negligence of the government and the corrupt nexus of the contractors and concerned agencies.