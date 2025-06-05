PIL In Karnataka High Court On Stampede During RCB Victory Celebrations

Bengaluru: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Karnataka High Court regarding the stampede that took place near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city on Wednesday amid the victory celebrations of the IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In the tragic incident, 11 people lost their lives and 42 were injured. As the proceedings of the high court began on Thursday morning, the counsel for the petitioner moved a bench headed by acting Chief Justice V Kameshwara Rao, seeking an urgent hearing.

Advocate General Shashikaran Shetty, who appeared for the government, said, "We will submit a report to the bench on the steps taken by the government in the matter. Information will be obtained from the concerned officials. The factual information about what happened at the scene will be submitted to the bench. As people of the state, we are also curious. If the petitioner has any suggestions, he can give them."

He also explained to the bench that the information will be submitted to the bench at 2.30 pm, requesting that the time be given till then. The bench, taking note of this, adjourned the hearing till noon.

The incident occurred due to the serious negligence of the state government. Some people lost their lives. Many were seriously injured. The RCB victory celebration was held in a hurry. The state intelligence department failed to anticipate the gathering of lakhs of fans. Without proper preparation, the RCB franchise distributed free passes. Even after the number of fans swelled, no steps or precautions were taken, the petition alleged.

The petition also alleged that the police officers had completely failed to control the crowd. There was no queuing system for entering the stadium. Barricades were not installed, and the main reason that led to the incident was that the RCB team felicitated in the Vidhana Soudha, even though they knew that the government had deployed police personnel in a hurry. The petition also alleged that the state government is responsible for this incident.

It further claims that the high court should direct an independent judicial investigation into the incident under the supervision of retired judges. The state government and cricket association should be directed to submit detailed reports on the approvals, safety measures, and crowd control plans for both the events held at Chinnaswamy Stadium and Vidhana Soudha. The petition has sought directions to take appropriate legal action against any officials, organisers or private entities found to have violated the law.