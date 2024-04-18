PIL in Delhi HC Says Kejriwal's Safety in Danger, Seeks Extraordinary Interim Bail

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 18, 2024, 9:05 PM IST

A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, citing his safety risks due to his confinement with hardcore criminals. Kejriwal is in Tihar jail in a money laundering case linked to an excise policy scam. The plea seeks extraordinary interim bail, stating that he needs Kejriwal's physical presence to make quick decisions and pass orders for the public's welfare.

A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, citing his safety risks due to his confinement with hardcore criminals. Kejriwal is in Tihar jail in a money laundering case linked to an excise policy scam. The plea seeks extraordinary interim bail, stating that he needs Kejriwal's physical presence to make quick decisions and pass orders for the public's welfare.

New Delhi: A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking "extraordinary interim bail" for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the ground that his safety is in danger as he is confined with hardcore criminals.

Kejriwal is lodged in the Tihar jail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.The plea said to fulfil the responsibilities of the chief minister, Kejriwal's physical presence is required in his office and home to take quick decisions on all issues and to pass orders in the welfare of the public at large.

The petition is listed for hearing on April 22 before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P S Arora. A chief minister is also required to pass several orders and directions on different issues and problems on a daily basis, which is not possible from jail or judicial custody, it said.

The petitioner, a law student, mentioned his name as "We, the people of India" in the plea, claiming that he does not want any name, fame or money from this matter.

The public interest litigation (PIL) claimed that the safety and security of Kejriwal is in danger because he is confined with hardcore criminals, who are facing prosecution in cases such as rape, murder, dacoity and bomb blast.

Several inmates including gangsters like Prince Teotia and Tillu Tajpuria were killed in custody despite the security given by the jail authorities, it alleged.

The petitioner said he has "decided, by using his 'veto power', to release" on extraordinary interim bail Kejriwal in all the criminal cases lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) pending against him till the completion of his tenure and the trial.

Read More

  1. ED Lied in Court about Arvind Kejriwal's Diet in Jail; Conspiracy to Kill Him: Atishi
  2. Kejriwal Eating Food High in Sugar despite Type 2 Diabetes to Make Grounds for Bail, ED Tells Court

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.