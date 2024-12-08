ETV Bharat / bharat

PIL Filed In Supreme Court Seeking Removal Of Farmers' Protest Blockades on Highways; Hearing On Dec 9

The PIL urges the Supreme Court to remove illegal blockages by farmers and unions on national and state highways in Punjab.

The issue of the farmers' movement has reached the Supreme Court once again. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed today, demanding the immediate removal of protesters blocking highways.
Supreme Court (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Chandigarh: The issue of the farmers' movement has reached the Supreme Court once again. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed today, demanding the immediate removal of protesters blocking highways.

The PIL requests the Supreme Court to direct the removal of the blockages on national and state highways in Punjab. It states that "alleged farmers and farmer unions have illegally encroached and blocked the routes" at several locations in the state.

The PIL calls for directions to Punjab, Haryana, and the Union Government to lift the restrictions imposed by the farmers' protests and ensure that all national highways and railway tracks are free from obstruction. It further urges that the states and the Center work to ensure smooth passage for the general public. The Supreme Court will hear the PIL on December 9.

Read more: Farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' March Suspended For The Day; Police Sprinkle Flowers, Then Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters

Chandigarh: The issue of the farmers' movement has reached the Supreme Court once again. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed today, demanding the immediate removal of protesters blocking highways.

The PIL requests the Supreme Court to direct the removal of the blockages on national and state highways in Punjab. It states that "alleged farmers and farmer unions have illegally encroached and blocked the routes" at several locations in the state.

The PIL calls for directions to Punjab, Haryana, and the Union Government to lift the restrictions imposed by the farmers' protests and ensure that all national highways and railway tracks are free from obstruction. It further urges that the states and the Center work to ensure smooth passage for the general public. The Supreme Court will hear the PIL on December 9.

Read more: Farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' March Suspended For The Day; Police Sprinkle Flowers, Then Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUPREME COURTPIL FILED IN SC ON FARMERS PROTESTFARMERS PROTESTSC HEARING ON FARMERS PROTESTPIL IN SC FARMERS PROTEST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.