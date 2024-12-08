PIL Filed In Supreme Court Seeking Removal Of Farmers' Protest Blockades on Highways; Hearing On Dec 9

Chandigarh: The issue of the farmers' movement has reached the Supreme Court once again. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed today, demanding the immediate removal of protesters blocking highways.

The PIL requests the Supreme Court to direct the removal of the blockages on national and state highways in Punjab. It states that "alleged farmers and farmer unions have illegally encroached and blocked the routes" at several locations in the state.

The PIL calls for directions to Punjab, Haryana, and the Union Government to lift the restrictions imposed by the farmers' protests and ensure that all national highways and railway tracks are free from obstruction. It further urges that the states and the Center work to ensure smooth passage for the general public. The Supreme Court will hear the PIL on December 9.

