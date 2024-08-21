ETV Bharat / bharat

'Panchayat-3 Repeated': Pigeon Fails To Fly During Aug 15 Function in Chhattisgarh, SP Seeks Disciplinary Action

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 21, 2024, 6:39 AM IST

A pigeon released by a police officer on Independence Day in Chhattisgarh failed to fly off, prompting the officer to demand action against those responsible. The birds released by the MLA and the collector on the occasion successfully flew off. However, when the SP released the pigeon, it fell to the ground. A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

Pigeon Fails To Fly During August 15 Function in Chhattisgarh, SP Seeks Disciplinary Action
Pigeon Fails To Fly During August 15 Function in Chhattisgarh, SP Seeks Disciplinary Action (X@SachinGuptaUP)

Raipur: A video of the Independence Day celebration in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district, showing a pigeon released by a police officer failing to fly off, has gone viral, prompting the officer to demand action against those responsible.

Pigeon Fails To Fly During Aug 15 Function in Chhattisgarh, SP Seeks Disciplinary Action (X@SachinGuptaUP)

Some social media users promptly noticed that a similar situation unfolded in season 3 of the web series 'Panchayat'. During the function, BJP MLA and former minister Punnulal Mohle who was the chief guest, Mungeli Collector Rahul Deo, and Superintendent of Police Girija Shankar Jaiswal were handed pigeons to release, signifying peace and freedom.

The birds released by the MLA and the collector successfully flew off. However, when the SP released the pigeon, it fell to the ground. Social media user Sachin Gupta shared the video on his 'X' handle and wrote, "Panchayat-3 was repeated in Chhattisgarh. SP sahab released pigeons on Independence Day. His pigeon fell down instead of flying. Watch the video."

Official sources on Tuesday said the SP wrote a letter to the Collector, seeking disciplinary action. "During a major national festival like Independence Day, the incident of a pigeon falling to the ground was prominently broadcast on social media and other media. This situation was created as a result of presenting a sick pigeon for flying in the main district-level programme. Had it happened at the hands of the chief guest of the function and honourable MLA, then the situation would have been more unpleasant," the SP wrote in the letter.

"Certainly, the officer responsible for this work has not discharged his responsibility properly," it said. The bird is stated to be alive. (Agency inputs)

Raipur: A video of the Independence Day celebration in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district, showing a pigeon released by a police officer failing to fly off, has gone viral, prompting the officer to demand action against those responsible.

Pigeon Fails To Fly During Aug 15 Function in Chhattisgarh, SP Seeks Disciplinary Action (X@SachinGuptaUP)

Some social media users promptly noticed that a similar situation unfolded in season 3 of the web series 'Panchayat'. During the function, BJP MLA and former minister Punnulal Mohle who was the chief guest, Mungeli Collector Rahul Deo, and Superintendent of Police Girija Shankar Jaiswal were handed pigeons to release, signifying peace and freedom.

The birds released by the MLA and the collector successfully flew off. However, when the SP released the pigeon, it fell to the ground. Social media user Sachin Gupta shared the video on his 'X' handle and wrote, "Panchayat-3 was repeated in Chhattisgarh. SP sahab released pigeons on Independence Day. His pigeon fell down instead of flying. Watch the video."

Official sources on Tuesday said the SP wrote a letter to the Collector, seeking disciplinary action. "During a major national festival like Independence Day, the incident of a pigeon falling to the ground was prominently broadcast on social media and other media. This situation was created as a result of presenting a sick pigeon for flying in the main district-level programme. Had it happened at the hands of the chief guest of the function and honourable MLA, then the situation would have been more unpleasant," the SP wrote in the letter.

"Certainly, the officer responsible for this work has not discharged his responsibility properly," it said. The bird is stated to be alive. (Agency inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AUGUST 15 FUNCTIONPANCHAYAT 3 PIGEONCHHATTISGARH PIGEON VIDEOPIGEON FAILS TO FLY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis: Memorials Honouring India's Bangladesh Liberation War At Risk

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.