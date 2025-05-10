PIB Fact Check Debunks Several Instances Of Misinformation Amid Indo-Pak Escalated Tension

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check Unit has busted the misinformation circulating on social media amid escalating India-Pakistan tension on Saturday. Following India's retaliation during Operation Sindoor against the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, intense misinformation was actively and successfully debunked by the Fact Check of the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Pakistan's claim that its hypersonic missiles fired from JF-17 fighter jets destroyed India's S-400 air defence system in Adampur is "false", an Indian military official said. Pakistan's state-run PTV earlier reported that Pakistan Air Force's hypersonic missiles destroyed the S-400 system in Adampur.

China's Xinhua news agency also said Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder jet destroyed India's S-400 air defence system in India's Punjab, according to Chinese news outlet Global Times. These reports are false, the spokesperson of the Indian Air Force said.

Pro-Pakistan social media handles claimed that an Indian Female Air Force pilot, Squadron Leader Shivani Singh, has been captured in Pakistan, which the PIB Fact Check unit debunked, claiming it to a false information and that the Indian Female Air Force pilot has not been captured.

The government also dismissed claims that India's power grid has been rendered dysfunctional in a cyberattack by Pakistan, and that there has been a temporary closure of the Mumbai-Delhi airline route. "These claims are fake," the government said.

"It is being claimed that there is a temporary closure of services on the Delhi-Mumbai airline route. This claim is fake. The Airports Authority of India has extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi & Mumbai Flight Information Regions due to operational reasons," it posted.

The Fact Check Unit also debunked claims that India had launched a drone attack on the Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan. "A video shared on social media is claiming that India has carried out a drone attack on the Nankhana Sahib gurdwara. This claim is completely fake," the PIB Fact Check Unit said. Nankhana Sahib is the birthplace of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, and the gurdwara is a revered shrine and pilgrimage centre for Sikhs.