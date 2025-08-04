PIB Debunks Fake X Posts Claiming India May Suspend Bilateral Agreements With US Over Tariffs

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau, the central government's nodal agency for disseminating information, has officially dismissed as fake the social media posts claiming India was considering suspending bilateral agreements with the United States, days after US President Donald Trump's 25% plus penalty move against India.

The PIB's Fact Check unit, in a post on Sunday evening, said several social media posts are falsely claiming that the External Affairs Ministry has stated "India may suspend or review bilateral agreements with the US due to hostile economic policies".

The Fact Check Unit said the External Affairs Ministry has not made any such statement. “The External Affairs Ministry has not made any such statement. Stay alert and do not fall for misleading information," read the PIB social media post on X.

The PIB also shared screenshots of the misleading posts by several X accounts making false claims. The development comes amid escalating tensions between India and the USA after Trump said he intends to impose a 25% tariff on goods from India plus an additional import tax because of New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil.

India, however, has hinted that it would continue buying oil from Russia despite threats by Trump. The Ministry of External Affairs, in its presser last week, said its relationship with Russia was “steady and time-tested,” and should not be seen through the prism of a third country.