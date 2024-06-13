'NTA Accepted…' PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey on Big Supreme Court Development in NEET Controversy

New Delhi: Amid the controversy in the country over discrepancy in the NEET examination results, Supreme Court reiterated that it will not stay the counselling of NEET-UG, 2024. “Counselling will go on and we will not stop it. If the exam goes then everything goes in totality so nothing to fear,” said Supreme Court.

The Apex Court meant that scorecards of 1563 candidates given grace marks will be withdrawn and 1563 candidates will have option to re-appear. If a candidate doesn't re-appear, their result will be based on actual marks (without grace marks). Government/NTA told Supreme Court that a committee has been constituted to review the results of over 1,563 candidates who were awarded 'grace marks' to compensate for the loss of time suffered while appearing for NEET-UG.

The Committee has taken a decision to cancel the scorecards of 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates who were given grace marks and these students will be given the option to take a re-test, SC informed. Exams will be conducted on June 23 and results will be declared before June 30, NTA tells SC.

On the NEET exam issue, Advocate Shwetank said "We filed PIL regarding the NEET Exam issue and our main issue was regarding the paper leak and other malpractices by the NTA. The Court has directed that a re-examination will be conducted on 23rd June..."

Alakh Pandey, petitioner and CEO of PhysicsWallah said, "Today, NTA accepted in front of the Supreme Court that the grace marks given to the students were wrong and they agree that this created dissatisfaction among the students and they agreed that they will remove the grace marks...Re-examination of those 1,563 students who got grace marks will be done on 23rd June or the original score without grace marks would be accepted by the students. NTA agreed in front of the SC that the grace marks they awarded were wrong. The question is if NTA has other discrepancies that we are unaware of. So, there is a trust issue with NTA. The issue of paper leak is open and hearing on that will continue."