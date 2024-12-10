ETV Bharat / bharat

Physically Challenged Abhay Dogra Defies Odds And Does Bungee Jumping In Rishikesh

Rishikesh: "Only those who have life in their dreams reach their destination; wings are of no use, it is courage that makes one fly." These inspiring words from former President Dr. Abdul Kalam have been proven true by a physically challenged person in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, whose remarkable feat will leave you in awe.

Abhay Priya Dogra, a resident of Punjab, arrived in Rishikesh with his family. Abhay, who is physically challenged and moves around only in a wheelchair, expressed his desire to try bungee jumping at Shivpuri near Rishikesh. His family, supportive of his dream, encouraged him to pursue the adventure.

Determined to fulfil his wish, Abhay reached the bungee jumping point in his wheelchair, leaving the trainer both surprised and impressed. Despite the challenges, the trainer respected Abhay's courage and agreed to support him in making his dream a reality.