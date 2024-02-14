Phulwari Sharif Terror Module Case: Muzaffarpur Police Interrogates PFI Agents

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): The Muzaffarpur Police have taken PFI agents Yakub Khan and Bilal on remand in connection with Phulwari Sharif terrorist module case.

Police sources said that a special team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police interrogated the duo, who are currently lodged in Beur jail in Patna. However, the duo was interrogated at the Patna Anti-Terrorist Squad office on Tuesday. Sources added that the duo was not brought to Muzaffarpur due to security reasons.

It is understood that a list of over 100 questions was prepared by the Muzaffarpur Police. "Police asked questions related to PFI funding, training camp and organizing secret meetings were asked. Besides, several questions were asked related to how many youth of Muzaffarpur were associated with PFI," they added.

According to police sources, the accused were trying to strengthen the PFI organisation in North Bihar. The duo was interrogated for over four hours hours and the questioning will be continued on Wednesday.

The two were arrested in the matter of recruitment in PFI and running a training camp in Parsauni in the jurisdiction of Baruraj police station. Yakub Khan is a resident of Mughalpur of Mehsi police station in East Champaran district, while Bilal is a resident of Harpur Kishuni area. Both of them were named accused by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Earlier, the NIA had arrested Bilal alias Irshad and a NIA court had sent them to jail. Meanwhile, the Baruraj Police had taken PFI Bihar secretary Riyaz Maharoof on remand and interrogated him.