121 Dead in Hathras Stampede; 3-Member Commission To Probe Incident; NCW Chief Demands Arrest of 'Bhole Baba'

'Bhole Baba' Should Be Arrested Immediately: NCW Chief On Hathras Stampede

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma Wednesday said that Bhole Baba, aka Narayan Hari Sarkar, in whose 'satsang' 121 people were killed in a stampede on Tuesday, should be arrested immediately. “Whoever this Baba (Narayan Hari Sarkar) was, he did an illegal activity, he had asked for permission for 80 thousand people and gathered a crowd of more than 2 lakhs. When all this happened, Baba ran away. I think an FIR should be filed against him, he should be arrested immediately and it should be found out on whose orders all this was happening. Is he a devotee or was there some plan behind this and why did he run away after so many people died? This is a matter of questioning, his followers who were servants also ran away....,” said Rekha Sharma, according to ANI.

A team of NCW led by Rekha Sharma and Member Secretary Meenakshi Negi, visited Hathras on Wednesday where met with the DM and SSP, and visited the hospital to meet the injured women victims of the grave tragedy.