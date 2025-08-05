Reaffirmation Of Partnership That We Are Strengthening: Philippines' President Marcos On India Visit

New Delhi: Philippines' President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said his visit to India is a reaffirmation of the bilateral partnership that "we are strengthening". In brief remarks on the sidelines of a ceremonial reception accorded to him at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex here, he also asserted that Manila wants to build on the existing ties with New Delhi and explore "many opportunities" that have arisen in the past few years.

On his arrival at the sprawling complex, Marcos was received by President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Marcos was also accorded a guard of honour during the ceremony.

"I think it's a reaffirmation of the alliance and the partnership that we are strengthening. We used to refer to the Asia Pacific region, we now refer to it as the Indo-Pacific region, which is, I think, a correct evolution of the understanding because of the global nature of all the politics, all the trade and all of the economy," the Philippine president said.

"And I want to build upon what we already have, but certainly to explore many opportunities that have arisen in the past few years because of the new technologies and the changing state of the global economy and the geopolitics around us now," he said.

Marcos arrived in India on August 4 on a five-day visit. He will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi later on Tuesday. His visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines diplomatic relations. The visit is an opportunity for both countries to set the path for future bilateral cooperation and to engage on regional and international issues of mutual interest, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

