Phenomenally talented Rohan Bopanna shows age is no bar: PM Modi

author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 27, 2024, 10:42 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: X@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Rohan Bopanna making him the oldest Grand Slam winner in men's doubles. He said Bopanna's incredible journey serves as a wonderful reminder that a person's potential is determined by their character, endurance, hard work, and determination.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday showered praise on Rohan Bopanna, who at 43 became the oldest Grand Slam champion in men's doubles, saying his remarkable journey is a beautiful reminder people's capabilities are defined by their spirit, hard work and perseverance.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Time and again, the phenomenally talented Rohan Bopanna shows age is no bar! Congratulations to him on his historic Australian Open win. Best wishes for his future endeavours." Bopanna on Saturday became only the third Indian to win a men's doubles Grand Slam title, taking the Australian Open crown with partner Matthew Ebden following a commanding win over Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.In a high-quality game, second seeded Bopanna and Ebden won 7-6(0), 7-5 against the Italian team in the final that lasted 01.39 hours.

TAGGED:

Rohan BopannaPM ModiModi praises Bopanna

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Chocolate Day 2024: Make Your Day As Sweet and Delightful As a Box of Chocolates

Valentine's Day: This Visually Challenged Couple Don't Need Eyes to Fall in Love

Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain Mumbai Indians: Irfan Pathan

'Even if he wants to play on one leg': Irfan Pathan On MSD, IPL, and Thala's Future

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.