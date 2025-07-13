ETV Bharat / bharat

Phase-3 Clinical Trial Enrolment For India's First Dengue Vaccine To Be Completed By October: ICMR

New Delhi: Enrolment of about 10,500 participants in the phase III clinical trial of the indigenous one-shot Panacea Biotec developed dengue vaccine, DengiAll, is likely to be completed by October across 20 centres in India, according to ICMR scientists.

So far, 8,000 participants in various centres at Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi and Bhubaneswar, among others, have received either the vaccine or a placebo as part of the trial sponsored by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Panacea Biotec.

The trial is co-led by ICMR-National Institute of Translational Virology and AIDS research in Pune, National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai and National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Currently, there is no antiviral treatment or licensed vaccine against dengue in India. The results of the Phase-1/2 trial have shown no safety concerns for the one-shot vaccine, NIE Director Dr Manoj Murhekar said. "The participants enrolled in the Phase-III trial will be followed up for two years. This trial will evaluate the efficacy of this tetravalent dengue vaccine," Dr Murhekar said.

The multi-centre, double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled phase-III trial was launched in August last year to evaluate the jab's efficacy, safety and, long-term immunogenicity. The first participant in this trial was vaccinated at the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, last year.

The development of an effective vaccine is complex due to the need to achieve good efficacy for all four serotypes. The dengue virus has four serotypes, 1-4, with low cross-protection against each other, meaning individuals can experience repeated infections, Dr Murhekar said. In India, all four serotypes of dengue virus are known to circulate or co-circulate in many regions.