Pharma Revolution: Made In India Paracetamol With Indigenous Technology Developed By CSIR

New Delhi: India has taken a significant stride toward self-reliance in pharmaceutical manufacturing with the successful development of its first indigenously produced paracetamol, a widely used medication for fever and pain relief. Spearheaded by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), this breakthrough represents a pivotal step in reducing the country's reliance on imported raw materials for essential medicines.
Paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen, is a non-opioid analgesic and antipyretic agent first synthesised over 150 years ago. It is a staple in medical treatments, sold under various brand names as an over-the-counter drug for mild to moderate pain and fever. The innovation aligns with India’s mission to become self-sufficient in critical healthcare supplies and reduce dependency on global supply chains.
Production and Manufacturing Capacity
India's journey in paracetamol production has been transformative. By the early 1990s, the country had an installed capacity of approximately 18,000 tonnes annually, supported by over 60 manufacturing units nationwide. Domestic production grew significantly, from 580 metric tonnes in 1980-81 to nearly 10,400 metric tonnes by 1992-93. Despite this progress, India has continued to rely on imports to meet increasing demand. Between March 2023 and February 2024, the nation imported 439 shipments of paracetamol from 30 countries, with Germany, the United States, and France contributing 62% of these imports. The introduction of indigenously developed paracetamol technology addresses this gap, enhancing domestic production capacity and ensuring affordable access to this essential drug.
Game-changer Technology for pharmaceuticals
The groundbreaking technology for paracetamol production will be implemented by Karnataka-based Satya Deeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd. This collaboration aims to manufacture paracetamol affordably, reducing dependency on imports while strengthening India’s pharmaceutical sector.
Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR, emphasised the broader significance of this achievement. "Today's technology transfer between CSIR and Laghu Udyog Bharati represents a significant milestone in empowering MSMEs with cutting-edge, indigenous technologies. This collaboration highlights the synergy between scientific innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, driving economic growth, enhancing competitiveness, and fostering self-reliance in the MSME sector," she stated during the DSIR Foundation Day event.
Expanding Technology Transfers
In addition to the paracetamol breakthrough, the event marked the transfer of 16 other CSIR-developed technologies to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). These innovations spanned IoT-enabled scientific instruments, industrial applications, and healthcare solutions. Notable contributions included advancements from CSIR-CSIO in scientific instrumentation and CSIR-CEERI’s focus on healthcare technologies. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between CSIR-CSIO and the Electronics City Industrial Association (ELCIA), Bengaluru, to collaborate on sensor development.
The "100 Days, 100 Technologies" campaign has been a cornerstone of these efforts. Principal Scientific Advisor Prof. AK Sood emphasised the importance of transitioning from a service-oriented economy to a product-based one, leveraging indigenous designs and innovations. He cited the United States as an example of how tech products significantly contribute to GDP growth.
Dr. Singh echoed this sentiment, calling for increased collaboration between government and private sectors. He emphasised the role of initiatives like “100 Days, 100 Technologies” in driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and building resilience. To date, 57 CSIR technologies have been transferred, strengthening ties between government research institutions and small enterprises.
Challenges and Opportunities
Dr. Singh underscored the importance of translating scientific research into scalable solutions. "Our significant work often remains inside the four walls despite its potential to become a successful enterprise," he remarked, calling for greater public-private collaboration to commercialise innovations. He highlighted India’s achievements in the pharmaceutical sector, including indigenous projects like Nafithromycin and gene therapy trials, as evidence of the country's growing research capabilities.
The minister also traced the historical contributions of DSIR and CSIR in driving scientific and industrial progress. He emphasised the need for robust marketing strategies and diversified funding to sustain innovation. Initiatives like Anusandhan NRF, designed to attract 60% of its funding from non-government sources, exemplify this approach.
Empowering MSMEs
The involvement of Laghu Udyog Bharati, a registered organisation representing MSMEs, was instrumental in facilitating the transfer of cutting-edge technologies. With over 60,000 registered members, the organisation has been a key partner in fostering innovation and self-reliance. Dr. Kalaiselvi noted the transformative impact of such collaborations on India's manufacturing ecosystem, particularly in empowering small enterprises to compete globally.
Strengthening India's Pharmaceutical Sector
The indigenous production of paracetamol marks a critical step toward strengthening India’s pharmaceutical sector. By reducing dependency on imported active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and enhancing domestic capabilities, this initiative addresses supply chain vulnerabilities and aligns with the broader goal of achieving healthcare self-sufficiency.
Dr. Kalaiselvi highlighted the broader implications of this development. “This is a moment of celebration for Indian science and industry and a stepping stone toward a more self-reliant and resilient future," she said. With the rollout of indigenous paracetamol technology, India is poised to become a global hub for pharmaceutical innovation and production.
Celebrating Scientific Achievements
During the 40th Foundation Day celebration of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, on January 4, hailed this milestone as a testament to India’s growing scientific prowess. Highlighting the achievements of CSIR, he cited other recent breakthroughs, such as Nafithromycin, India’s first indigenously developed antibiotic for drug-resistant bacteria, and successful gene therapy trials for treating haemophilia.
Dr. Singh also praised innovations like the development of the 108-petal lotus, hydrogen buses, biofuels, and the Aroma Mission, which promoted lavender cultivation. He emphasised that these milestones reflect a broader commitment to leveraging science for societal benefit.