Pharma Revolution: Made In India Paracetamol With Indigenous Technology Developed By CSIR

New Delhi: India has taken a significant stride toward self-reliance in pharmaceutical manufacturing with the successful development of its first indigenously produced paracetamol, a widely used medication for fever and pain relief. Spearheaded by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), this breakthrough represents a pivotal step in reducing the country's reliance on imported raw materials for essential medicines.

Paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen, is a non-opioid analgesic and antipyretic agent first synthesised over 150 years ago. It is a staple in medical treatments, sold under various brand names as an over-the-counter drug for mild to moderate pain and fever. The innovation aligns with India’s mission to become self-sufficient in critical healthcare supplies and reduce dependency on global supply chains.

Production and Manufacturing Capacity

India's journey in paracetamol production has been transformative. By the early 1990s, the country had an installed capacity of approximately 18,000 tonnes annually, supported by over 60 manufacturing units nationwide. Domestic production grew significantly, from 580 metric tonnes in 1980-81 to nearly 10,400 metric tonnes by 1992-93. Despite this progress, India has continued to rely on imports to meet increasing demand. Between March 2023 and February 2024, the nation imported 439 shipments of paracetamol from 30 countries, with Germany, the United States, and France contributing 62% of these imports. The introduction of indigenously developed paracetamol technology addresses this gap, enhancing domestic production capacity and ensuring affordable access to this essential drug.

Game-changer Technology for pharmaceuticals

The groundbreaking technology for paracetamol production will be implemented by Karnataka-based Satya Deeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd. This collaboration aims to manufacture paracetamol affordably, reducing dependency on imports while strengthening India’s pharmaceutical sector.

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR, emphasised the broader significance of this achievement. "Today's technology transfer between CSIR and Laghu Udyog Bharati represents a significant milestone in empowering MSMEs with cutting-edge, indigenous technologies. This collaboration highlights the synergy between scientific innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, driving economic growth, enhancing competitiveness, and fostering self-reliance in the MSME sector," she stated during the DSIR Foundation Day event.

Expanding Technology Transfers

In addition to the paracetamol breakthrough, the event marked the transfer of 16 other CSIR-developed technologies to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). These innovations spanned IoT-enabled scientific instruments, industrial applications, and healthcare solutions. Notable contributions included advancements from CSIR-CSIO in scientific instrumentation and CSIR-CEERI’s focus on healthcare technologies. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between CSIR-CSIO and the Electronics City Industrial Association (ELCIA), Bengaluru, to collaborate on sensor development.

The "100 Days, 100 Technologies" campaign has been a cornerstone of these efforts. Principal Scientific Advisor Prof. AK Sood emphasised the importance of transitioning from a service-oriented economy to a product-based one, leveraging indigenous designs and innovations. He cited the United States as an example of how tech products significantly contribute to GDP growth.

Dr. Singh echoed this sentiment, calling for increased collaboration between government and private sectors. He emphasised the role of initiatives like “100 Days, 100 Technologies” in driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and building resilience. To date, 57 CSIR technologies have been transferred, strengthening ties between government research institutions and small enterprises.