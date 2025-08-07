‘Phansi Ghar’ Or Tiffin Room? Delhi Assembly Speaker Orders Probe After Row Over Secret Chamber On House Premises

New Delhi: Amid a row over a secret chamber, ‘Phansi Ghar’, on Delhi Assembly premises, Speaker Vijender Gupta ordered a probe on Thursday, saying that the matter has been referred to the Privileges Committee.
“The committee will summon former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, the then Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, and former deputy speaker Rakhi Birla,” he said.
Gupta accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of spreading “falsehood” in the name of Phansi Ghar and distorting history. He claimed that he had given the AAP time to present “concrete facts and documents” in support of their claims of the existence of Phansi Ghar, but they had failed to do so.
This comes a day after the speaker informed the House that the structure, which was renovated and inaugurated in 2022 by then Chief Minister Kejriwal as a “Phansi Ghar” (execution room), was actually a “tiffin room” as per records.
“No documentation or evidence indicated that the space was used for executions,” he said on Wednesday while displaying a 1912 map of the assembly complex.
"The plaque bearing Kejriwal and Sisodia's names outside Phansi Ghar will be removed. The 1912 map depicting it as a tiffin room will also be displayed,” he added.
Delhi's environment minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, termed the transformation of the tiffin room, where people would have consumed non-vegetarian food, into ‘Phansi Ghar’, where freedom fighters attained martyrdom, as “highly condemnable”.
Earlier, AAP had accused the BJP of trying to shield the British by saying that there was no execution room.
Located on Old Secretariat Road, the Delhi Assembly building was built in 1912 for the Imperial Legislative Council when Delhi became the capital. After various administrative uses post-independence, it became the seat of the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 1993.
