‘Phansi Ghar’ Or Tiffin Room? Delhi Assembly Speaker Orders Probe After Row Over Secret Chamber On House Premises

New Delhi: Amid a row over a secret chamber, ‘Phansi Ghar’, on Delhi Assembly premises, Speaker Vijender Gupta ordered a probe on Thursday, saying that the matter has been referred to the Privileges Committee.

“The committee will summon former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, the then Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, and former deputy speaker Rakhi Birla,” he said.

Gupta accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of spreading “falsehood” in the name of Phansi Ghar and distorting history. He claimed that he had given the AAP time to present “concrete facts and documents” in support of their claims of the existence of Phansi Ghar, but they had failed to do so.

This comes a day after the speaker informed the House that the structure, which was renovated and inaugurated in 2022 by then Chief Minister Kejriwal as a “Phansi Ghar” (execution room), was actually a “tiffin room” as per records.