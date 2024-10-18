ETV Bharat / bharat

PFI Wanted To Create Islamic Movement, Start Civil War In India: ED

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said the Popular Front of India (PFI), a proscribed terrorist organisation, was working to create an Islamic movement in India through a "jihad" that included non-violent air raids and "guerilla theatre", apart from various methods of cruelty and subjugation.

The federal agency issued a statement, saying it has attached fresh assets worth more than Rs 35 crore that are "beneficially-owned and controlled" by the PFI "in the name of various trusts, companies and individuals" as part of its ongoing probe against the outfit and entities linked to it.

The PFI was banned by the Centre in September 2022 after the ED, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and various state police forces carried out countrywide raids against its office-bearers and establishments.

The ED alleged that the real objectives of the PFI, formed in 2006 in Kerala but headquartered in Delhi, are "different" from the ones stated in its constitution.

"Real objectives of PFI include formation of an organisation for carrying out an Islamic movement in India through jihad, though PFI masquerades itself as a social movement.

"PFI claimed use of non-violent forms of protest but evidence reveals that the methods of protest employed by them are violent in nature," the agency alleged.

It described some of the methods of protest used by the outfit for the preparation of a "civil war" by creating unrest and strife in the society, through "non-violent air raids, guerrilla theatre (street plays on social and political issues), alternative communication systems (non-mainstream media outlets) etc.".

It alleged that the PFI deployed some methods of cruelty and subjugation like haunting and taunting officials, fraternisation (establishing unethical relations or contacts), mock funerals, interdict (a strong prohibitory order), Lysistratic non-action or sexual abstinence.

The agency said the PFI undertook civil disobedience of laws, propounded dual sovereignty (holding more than one sovereign), creating parallel governments and disclosing identities of secret agents in order to "undermine" the unity and sovereignty of the country.