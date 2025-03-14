ETV Bharat / bharat

PFI-Linked Illegal Pistol And Ganja Network Busted; Five Arrested In Mangaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police dismantled an illegal pistol and ganja sales network linked to the banned organisation PFI and arrested five in different locations across Mangaluru, Karnataka. ( ETV Bharat )

Mangaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police dismantled an illegal pistol and ganja sales network linked to the banned organisation PFI. Five individuals were arrested in different locations across Mangaluru. Authorities seized three pistols, six live bullets, 12.895 kg of ganja, three cars, and several other items.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal identified the arrested individuals as Naufal (38) from Kunnunkai West in Bhimanadi village, Kasaragod; Abdul Latif (29) from Mangalpady Panchayat, Kasaragod; Mohammed Askar (27) and Mohammed Sali (31), both from Mortana, Kasaragod; and Mansur (36) from Sunkadakatte, Karnataka.

On March 12, CCB police raided a suspicious vehicle in Natekal, Mangaluru, and arrested Naufal and Mansur from a Scorpio car. Two pistols, four live bullets, two mobile phones, and the car were seized, with an estimated value of Rs 14.60 lakh. A case was registered at Konaje Police Station.

Based on their information, police arrested Abdul Latif the same day in Arkula, Mangaluru, while he was transporting 12.895 kg of ganja from Kerala. A Swift car and a mobile phone, worth Rs 15.70 lakh, were also seized. A case was registered at Mangaluru Rural Police Station.