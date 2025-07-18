Petrol Dealers Push For People-Friendly Reforms: No More Dirty Toilets Or Faulty Meters?

New Delhi: As India's aspiration to become a $5 trillion economy accelerates, the country's fuel retailing backbone, a network of over 85,000 petrol pumps and CNG stations, stands at the nexus of twilight. Surrounded by dysfunctional myths about the industry, consumer mistrust and higher expectations for infrastructure, fuel dealers are beginning to chart a new way forward through transparency, customer ease, and policy supports.

At a recent conclave of industry leaders hosted by the All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA), participants came together to discuss the unfolding challenges and opportunities for fuel retailing in India. Speaking to ETV Bharat, AIPDA President Ajay Bansal, along with key stakeholders, petroleum dealers, and government representatives, asserted the importance of working together to better address long-standing operational issues, reform public engagement, and rebrand fuel stations as comprehensive service areas.

Operational Myths, Meters, and Misunderstandings

"Some customers still feel the fuel needle has not moved... even though it is delivered, and the exact volume of fuel is entered. This still creates confusion and creates a very difficult position for us," summarised Ajay Bansal, highlighting a normal and harrowing problem that petroleum dealers throughout the country face.

He recalled a striking example from 15 years ago involving a woman who accused a pump of malpractice simply because her fuel gauge failed to move, even though she had not even purchased any fuel. “She thought just inserting the nozzle had affected the meter,” Bansal recounted. “Such incidents show how important customer education is.”

At the heart of the issue is the invisible nature of fuel. Unlike vegetables or groceries, where quality and quantity can be physically seen and touched, fuel is transferred underground into a vehicle’s tank via hidden pipelines. "This invisibility naturally creates doubt," Bansal explained. “Customers pay without seeing the product.”

Another recurring complaint is when the customer believes they have been short-changed on quantity because their fuel gauge needle doesn’t instantly rise. However, Bansal clarified, this delay is typically due to the calibration of vehicle fuel sensors, not any fault at the pump.

Automation and Accountability: Ensuring Transparency through Technology

In response to such mistrust, AIPDA has launched an informational video campaign aimed at educating consumers on how automated fuel dispensers work and why discrepancies in perceptions often arise. “This video answers customer doubts scientifically and shows that there is no scope for cheating when automation is in place,” Bansal explained.

He emphasised that all modern fuel pumps are now fully automated, allowing customers to verify the zero reading, monitor the dispensed quantity, and collect a printed receipt. “If a customer checks the zero reading, verifies quantity, and collects the receipt, there is no scope for deception,” he reiterated.

However, Bansal admitted that despite these advances, the benefits of automation remain obscured from the consumer. “The readings and logs from the automated systems are visible to backend operators or dealers, but not displayed at the point of delivery. This has to change. Automation must become customer-facing.”

He urged oil marketing companies (OMCs) and government agencies to not only support the awareness campaign through financial and CSR resources but also to help enforce visible and standardised digital displays at all pumps. “Customers will trust the system if they can see it working for themselves,” he said.

Reinventing the Pump: 'Pavna' and ‘HumSathi’ as New-Age Models

Recognising that today’s consumers expect more than just fuel, the AIPDA is also championing several customer-centric initiatives to transform fuel stations into comfort zones.

Bansal introduced the concept of “Pavna,” a hospitality-oriented model where select petrol pumps along highways will provide rest facilities such as reclining beds, food preparation areas, and clean sanitation, all free of cost. “Fuel prices are high, and expectations are rising. A person driving for hours deserves a homely experience,” he said.

Parallelly, the “HumSathi” initiative, being developed in coordination with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), is set to standardise highway pit stops for truckers and travellers. These service centres will include dormitories, food courts, hygienic restrooms, and secure parking zones.

“These changes will not only improve the traveller experience but also raise footfall and customer retention,” Bansal noted. “We aim to turn every pump into a touchpoint of trust.”

Hardeep Singh Puri Urges Petroleum Dealers to Lead India’s Energy Transition

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday called on petroleum dealers across India to evolve into “energy entrepreneurs” and active partners in India’s energy transition, while addressing the Plenary Session of the All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) Conclave.

Recognising the critical role played by over 70,000 fuel outlets serving 67 million citizens daily, Puri emphasised the need for dealers to align with national priorities of sustainability, energy justice, and digital transformation. “You are the physical interface between the Indian citizen and the national energy system,” he said, urging the fraternity to adopt clean energy technologies, upskill their workforce, and embrace digitalisation.

The Minister assured dealers that the government remains sensitive to their concerns. He highlighted the October 2024 dealer margin revision and intra-state freight rationalisation as proof of the Centre’s “consultation, not confrontation” approach. He promised further strengthening of feedback and grievance redressal platforms.

Puri also celebrated key achievements such as nearly 20% ethanol blending in 2025, up from just 1.53% in 2014, resulting in ₹1.4 lakh crore in forex savings and significant CO₂ reductions. He lauded the expansion of CNG stations and LPG access under PMUY, which he said had improved health outcomes and empowered women.

Calling for a transformation of retail outlets into centres of excellence, Puri pushed for digital payments, safety compliance, clean facilities, and adoption of EV charging and non-fuel services. “Let this conclave be the starting point of a new journey, beyond margins, into the heart of India’s energy transformation,” he concluded, assuring continued government support.

Minister Harsh Malhotra: Linking Fuel Infrastructure to National Growth

Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways Harsh Malhotra, while addressing the conclave, acknowledged the strategic importance of fuel dealers in India’s economic development.

He noted that India has surpassed Japan to become the fourth-largest economy globally and attributed part of this rise to massive investments in road and petroleum infrastructure. Over 550 crore man-days of employment have been generated in the last five years from road building alone. Every ₹1 spent on roads leads to a 30% increase in GDP,” he stated.

Malhotra applauded the proactive role played by petroleum dealers and called upon them to expand their engagement beyond fuel retailing. “Clean toilets, coffee kiosks, dormitories, and rest areas may not offer direct profits but they enhance the customer experience and build loyalty,” he said.

He also urged dealers to align with the government’s "Humsafar Policy", which enables private players to build roadside amenities on public-private partnership (PPP) models. “Your participation will strengthen our logistics ecosystem and ensure better service delivery across national highways,” Malhotra asserted.

The CNG Challenge: Growing Demand, Growing Pressure

India’s focus on cleaner energy alternatives has led to a surge in the adoption of CNG vehicles. But with the rise in demand comes mounting pressure on infrastructure. Long queues at CNG pumps, slow filling speeds, and congested urban layouts are becoming familiar sights.

“CNG takes time to fill due to the nature of high-pressure gas compression,” Bansal admitted. However, he added that technological upgrades and an increasing number of new stations are steadily reducing the delays. “In a few months or years, these queues will disappear,” he said confidently.

The AIPDA is also promoting decentralised energy solutions through “Compact CBG” plant models. These mini units can convert local organic waste, including food waste, agricultural residues, and even event waste, into usable CNG. “With as little as 200 square yards of land, these plants can operate at local levels, ensuring self-reliance and promoting sustainability,” Bansal said.

Dealer Voices: Real Stories from the Ground

Delhi-based Bharat Petroleum dealer Ramnivas Mittal operates a dual-fuel (petrol and CNG) outlet that serves over 13,000 customers every day. “Automation has solved many issues, especially on the billing and quantity front. Yet, a few customers still don’t understand how it works,” he noted.

He explained that the automated dispensers are programmed to reset every 15 seconds, ensuring that no residual fuel is charged to the next customer. “If someone still suspects foul play, we show them the system in real-time. Most tech-savvy customers are satisfied once they see it,” he added.

Mittal emphasised the importance of shared responsibility in maintaining facilities. “We provide clean restrooms, purified water, air pumps, and safety signage. But many customers don’t use them responsibly. One toilet per pump can’t stay spotless if misused continuously,” he said.

Even with these challenges, Rakesh's 89 employees do a remarkable job at high volume, including managing congestion caused by failures of nearby CNG stations. "Our team is trained and disciplined," he said. “It’s still a question of customer awareness."

Dr Rakesh Pandey, a dealer operating in a Tier-1 city, noted the difference between fuel stations in urban areas from the rest of the Thai countryside: "Urban stations face higher rental, employment, and fixed costs each month. The dealer commission system is outdated and inadequate for existing costs."

But Pandey sounded hopeful for the future, as he recalled Minister Malhotra's comments when he visited "to find ways to help dealers and increase dealer commission." "It’s a good news story. We have the government's recognition of our issues, and that is half the battle. We just need to see action soon."

Pandey added his support for the location-specific autonomy components of AIPDA's proposal. "No one understands our customers better than we do. We know the needs of the communities we serve the best, but we never have a service option."

Cooperative, Not Confrontational

Unlike many other industry groups that take a confrontational tone with the government, AIPDA is taking the cooperative path. "We are not looking for revolutionary or anti-business policies. The Petroleum Ministry and the public sector oil companies have been incredibly cooperative," Bansal said.

Instead, the association is asking for practical solutions: a designated officer from each OMC to resolve dealership issues, financial backing for local innovation, and CSR-driven customer outreach campaigns.

The goal is to make fuel retailing more reliable, efficient, and consumer-friendly, not just for metro areas, but across Bharat.

A Message to the Indian Motorist

Bansal concluded with a three-point appeal to consumers:

Always check the zero reading on the fuel dispenser before starting.

Monitor the amount and quantity being filled.

Collect the printed receipt after refuelling.

“These three simple steps ensure you cannot be cheated. All pumps are automated. You can even verify what was delivered to you days later,” he assured.

He added that building trust goes beyond transparency. “It’s about showing the customer that they are valued, respected, and protected. We are in this business not just to sell fuel, but to serve people.”

The fuel retail industry in India stands on the edge of a significant shift. As customer expectations evolve and cleaner fuels emerge, dealers are adapting by embracing transparency, improving infrastructure, and working in partnership with the government.

Whether it’s a digitally verified receipt, a free nap at a Pavna station, or bio-CNG sourced from local waste, each initiative is aimed at making the Indian fuel station of tomorrow not just a stop, but a destination.

In this journey, trust is the ultimate currency. And trust, as India’s petroleum dealers are learning, must be earned visibly and daily.

