Petrol Bombs Hurled At Tamil Nadu Cinema Theatre Screening 'Amaran'

Unidentified miscreants hurled petrol bombs at a Tamil Nadu cinema screening 'Amaran', Sparking allegations of intolerance over the film's portrayal of terrorism.

Unidentified miscreants hurled petrol bombs at a Tamil Nadu cinema screening 'Amaran', Sparking allegations of intolerance over the film's portrayal of terrorism.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

Tirunelveli: Some unidentified miscreants hurled petrol bombs at a cinema hall screening actor Sivakarthikeyan’s biographical drama, 'Amaran', early on Saturday, police said. No one was hurt, police who are investigating the incident, said.

"Two miscreants hurled the petrol bombs inside the compound wall of the cinema complex in Melapalayam. It exploded. No one was however injured and it did not cause any damage to property," the police said.

Strongly condemning the incident, Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president, Narayanan Thirupathy, alleged that "Islamic fundamental organisations such as SDPI, MNMK, Thouheed Jamath had earlier protested against the movie 'Amaran' a biopic on Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra for his valour during a counter-terrorism operation, stating that it had portrayed Muslims as terrorists which were not true."

The movie had in several scenes shown Indian Muslims as martyrs and patriots. "But unable to bear that the movie had shown the terrorist activities that took place in Kashmir, the fundamentalistic organisations had threatened the screening of the movie," he alleged in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

But the people of Tamil Nadu welcomed the movie and made it a huge success. Unable to digest this, today the fundamentalist organisations resorted to violence and hurled petrol bombs in a theatre where the movie 'Amaran' was screened, Narayanan said.

