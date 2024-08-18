ETV Bharat / bharat

Petition Will Be Filed In Karnataka High Court Against Governor's Permission For Prosecution Against CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka): A petition will be filed in the Karnataka High Court tomorrow against Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's permission for prosecution against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam', sources said.

Sources also said that Supreme Court senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal will file the petition on behalf of the Karnataka Chief Minister.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal will arrive in Bengaluru on August 19 morning. They will hold a long discussion with Siddaramaiah. Thus, the Chief Minister has cancelled tomorrow's visit to Mantralaya (state secretariat), sources said.

Sources also said that the Chief Minister consulted ministers who are close to him, lawyers and CM's legal advisor A.S. Ponnanna at his Kaveri residence on Sunday. During this time, there was a discussion about the petition to be filed in the High Court.

"And it has been decided to file a petition against the 'illegal' sanction of the prosecution and seek cancellation of the Governor's prior approval", sources said.

CM Siddaramaiah Calls For CLP Meeting: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on August 22 in the wake of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granting permission to prosecute him in the alleged site allotment scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. The meeting will be held in Vidhana Souda conference hall here.

Sources said that the meeting was related to the MUDA developments. The Chief Minister will brief the Congress legislators about the facts of the case and will chalk out a strategy to fight the case legally and politically, sources added.

Congress To Stage State-Wide Protest Tomorrow: Congress will stage state-wide protests against the permission given by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his alleged role in the MUDA alternative site scam.