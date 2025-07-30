ETV Bharat / bharat

Pet Dog Attacks Gurugram Woman On Morning Walk

Gurugram: A woman on a morning walk was attacked by a pet Husky dog on the Golf Course Road in Haryana's Gurugram on Sunday, videos of which have been doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, it is seen that the dog sprang at the woman, bit her right hand, leaving her seriously injured. She also suffered other injuries as the feline continued jumping at her ferociously. Later, passersby who rushed to her rescue had to struggle a lot to get her rid of the dog.

The Gurugram police have launched an investigation based on the CCTV footage of the incident, sources said.

It is learnt that the victim, a resident of Golf Course Road, went for a morning walk at 7 am. She was walking casually and talking to two others by her side when another woman with her husky dog was passing by her.