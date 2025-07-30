ETV Bharat / bharat

Pet Dog Attacks Gurugram Woman On Morning Walk

The feline jumped onto the victim and started biting her arm aggressively. An investigation has been launched by the police based on the CCTV footage.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 30, 2025 at 5:48 PM IST

Gurugram: A woman on a morning walk was attacked by a pet Husky dog on the Golf Course Road in Haryana's Gurugram on Sunday, videos of which have been doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, it is seen that the dog sprang at the woman, bit her right hand, leaving her seriously injured. She also suffered other injuries as the feline continued jumping at her ferociously. Later, passersby who rushed to her rescue had to struggle a lot to get her rid of the dog.

The Gurugram police have launched an investigation based on the CCTV footage of the incident, sources said.

It is learnt that the victim, a resident of Golf Course Road, went for a morning walk at 7 am. She was walking casually and talking to two others by her side when another woman with her husky dog was passing by her.

The dog suddenly jumped onto the victim and started biting her arm aggressively. Despite repeated attempts by its owner to pull it back, the dog knocked the woman down. People nearby rushed to the spot and tried to free her from the clutches of the dog, and after a lot of effort, the feline was pulled away.

The injured woman was rushed to a hospital nearby, which discharged her after primary treatment.

The rising number of dog attacks in the Delhi-NCR region has prompted residents to remain cautious. On Tuesday, a 55-year-old man died after stray dogs attacked him during his morning walk in a Delhi park . The incident led Delhi police to write to DDA demanding security and protocols around parks.

