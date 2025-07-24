‘Perverse Exercise Of Discretion’, SC’s Harsh Words On Actor Darshan's Bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday deprecated the grant of bail to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, a key accused in the kidnap, torture, and murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy in June last year, by the Karnataka High Court, saying, “It is a question of perverse prima facie exercise of discretion…”.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan reserved the order after hearing arguments from both sides. The apex court was hearing a plea filed by the Karnataka government, challenging the High Court’s December 13, 2024, bail order relating to Darshan and other co-accused.

During the hearing, Justice Pardiwala told senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Darshan, “Don't you think the High Court has dictated an order of acquittal. Acquitting all seven…there are ways and ways of assigning reasons. How the High Court has dictated the order. Very sorry to say, does the High Court dictate the same type of order on all bail applications?”

Dave submitted that the High Court's findings are preliminary and will not bind the trial. “What is troubling us is the approach of the High Court. Look at how the bail application and, at last, the grounds of arrest are not assigned in the Section 302 (murder) matter. That is the understanding of the learned judge, that, too, of the High Court. We can understand the sessions judge committing such a mistake….”, observed Justice Pardiwala, rebuking the High Court order granting bail to the actor.

The bench said, “It is a question of perverse prima facie exercise of discretion, we are trying to examine…while exercising the discretion, has the High Court applied its mind judicially? That is the matter of concern”.

Justice Pardiwala said that the apex court will not commit the same mistake as the high court did, “we will not give any judgment for conviction or acquittal…”.

"Don't you think the high court declared an order of acquittal?" the bench asked, displeased over the language in the high court's December 2024 bail order.

The bench also shot a volley of questions at senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, who represented the Karnataka government. The bench stressed whether there was anything to corroborate the statement of two eyewitnesses.

The bench also questioned why there should be a day-to-day trial in this case, and there must be undertrial prisoners languishing in jail for 5-7 years waiting for their trial to commence. A counsel for actor Pavithra Gowda, the primary accused, also made submissions on behalf of her client.

Last week, the apex court expressed its discontent over the Karnataka High Court granting bail to Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case.

During the hearing, the bench told Darshan’s counsel that it is not convinced by the high court’s view on the matter. “To be very honest with you, we are not convinced by how the high court has exercised discretion. Very honestly, we will say this,” observed the bench. The bench also expressed its discontent with how the high court dictated the order.

The mortal remains of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, an autorickshaw driver, were discovered on June 9, 2024. On December 13, 2024, the high court granted bail to actor Darshan and others in connection with the alleged murder of his fan, Renukaswamy. On June 11, last year, Darshan was arrested regarding his alleged involvement in the murder of the victim on June 8, 2024. The incident reportedly stemmed from obscene messages that the victim had sent to Gowda, a person associated with the actor.

Earlier, Darshan was lodged at Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru, but after a photograph of him relaxing with other inmates went viral, he was transferred to Ballari Central Jail. According to reports, Renukaswamy succumbed to injuries after being attacked by individuals allegedly acting on Darshan's instructions. On October 30, 2024, Darshan was granted interim bail on medical grounds for six weeks. Later, the high court granted regular bail to him and the other accused in December.

