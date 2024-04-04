LS Polls: Persons above 85-Year-Old, PwD Can Exercise Their Franchise from Home

New Delhi: The voters aged above 85 years ,and persons with disability (PwD) will be able to cast their vote from homes.

The Election Commission of India while announcing the Lok Sabha polls for 2024 schedule had said that citizens aged above 85 and PwD above 40 percent can opt for postal ballots and cast their votes from homes.

With an aim to make the election inclusive and participative, home voting facility will be available to voters those age above 85 years, and PwD voters with 40 percent benchmark disability, as per Election Commission of India.

Providing details about the process to avail this facility, Kaanchan Azad, OSD (Media), Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, said the persons (above aged 85 years and PwD with 40 percent disability) those want to cast their votes from home have to apply for the facility.

They can contact area Booth Level Officer (BLO) or district election office for a ballot under the scheme, Kaanchan Azad told ETV Bharat. Besides, four more modules have also been developed to provide facilities for these persons.

These people can avail facilities on call center number 1950, web portel, mobile app (BLO super) and mobile app (pick & drop). Call Centre number is in working and rest three will be made operational very soon, an official said.

All these modes will work through login process which will be work further after getting OTP. Explaining about the process, Kanchan Azad informed that a team of poll panel will visit the elector’s address at the designated time and date with prior intimation. At present around 953 persons are above 100 years old in Delhi.

Meanwhile, postal ballot facilities are available for media persons too. As per letter issued by Directorate of Information & Publicity, Delhi government, issuance of prescribed form (12D) to Media Persons for casting their vote through Postal Ballot during the coverage of Lok Sabha Election-2024.

“The media those who are willing to do the same for the purpose of issuance of authority letters through the CEO office for the coverage of Lok Sabha Election 2024, are informed that those who are willing to vote through postal ballot as per essential service, are requested for submission of prescribed form (12D).”

As per Election Commission of India, as many as 10.5 lakh polling booths nationwide offer a seamless voting experience for voters, equipped with assured minimum facilities. From ramps for PwDs to assistance for pregnant women, our aim is inclusive participation.