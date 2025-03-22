ETV Bharat / bharat

Persecution Of Hindus By Radical Islamists In Bangladesh A Matter Of Concern: RSS

Bengaluru: The RSS on Saturday expressed serious concern about the allegedly planned violence, injustice and oppression faced by the Hindu and other minority communities at the hands of radical Islamist elements in Bangladesh after the regime change there.

On the second day of the meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a resolution was passed in Bangladesh. The RSS said the persecution of the Hindus is a serious case of violation of human rights.

"The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha expresses its serious concern on the unabated and planned violence, injustice and oppression faced by the Hindu and other minority communities at the hands of radical Islamist elements in Bangladesh," the resolution read.

It further said that during the recent regime change in Bangladesh, several incidents of attacks on Mutts, temples, Durgapuja pandals and educational institutions, desecration of deities, barbaric killings, looting of properties, abduction and molestation of women and forcible conversions are being continuously reported.

"Denying the religious angle of these incidents by claiming them to be only political is the negation of truth, as scores of victims of such incidents belong to Hindu and other minority communities only," ABPS said.

The resolution said the persecution of Hindus and other minority communities, especially scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in Bangladesh at the hands of fanatic Islamist elements was not new.

"The continuous decline of Hindu population in Bangladesh (From 22 per cent in 1951 to 7.95 per cent today) indicates the existential crisis for them," said the ABPS.

It said the governmental and institutional support for the violence and hatred witnessed during last year is a serious cause of concern. ABPS cautioned Bangladesh that the persistent 'anti-Bharat rhetoric' can severely damage the relationship between the two countries.

"There is a concerted effort on the part of some international forces to foment instability in the entire region surrounding Bharat by creating an atmosphere of distrust and confrontation by pitting one country against another," the RSS noted.

The ABPS called upon thought leaders and scholars in international relations to keep vigil on such anti-India atmosphere, and activities of Pakistan and the Deep State and expose them.