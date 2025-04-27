'Perpetrators, conspirators Of Pahalgam Attack Will Face Harshest Response': PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: At a time when the country is mourning the loss of 26 lives at Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam horrors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, in his monthly radio programme, assured the affected families that the perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the "harshest" response.

While addressing the 121st episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi stated, "The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done. The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response."

Prime Minister remarked that the Pahalgam terror attack occurred at a time when peace and prosperity were returning to Kashmir, and that the terrorists and masterminds of terror wanted Kashmir to be destroyed again. He said that the family members of the victims, despite their diverse states and identities, felt the pain.

"There is a deep anguish in my heart. The terrorist incident that took place in Pahalgam on the 22nd of April has hurt every citizen of the country. Every Indian holds deep sympathies for the affected families. No matter which state one belongs to, no matter which language one speaks, one feels the pain of those who have lost their loved ones in this attack," the Prime Minister said.

"I can feel that the blood of every Indian is on the boil after seeing the pictures of the terrorist attack. This attack in Pahalgam shows the desperation of the patrons of terrorism; displays their cowardice... at a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, there was a vibrancy in schools and colleges, construction work had gained unprecedented pace, democracy was getting stronger, the number of tourists was increasing at a record rate, people's income was increasing, new opportunities were being created for the youth," he added.

Emphasising the unity and the solidarity of 140 crore Indians against terrorism, PM Modi said, "The enemies of the country, the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir, did not like that. The terrorists and the masterminds of terror want Kashmir to be destroyed again, and hence they executed such a big conspiracy. In this war against terrorism, the unity of the country, the solidarity of 140 crore Indians, is our biggest strength. This unity is the basis of our decisive fight against terrorism. We have to strengthen our resolve to face this challenge that has surfaced before the country. We have to demonstrate strong willpower as a nation. Today, the world is watching. After this terrorist attack, the whole country is speaking in one voice."

The Prime Minister also noted the global outpouring of support following the attack, stating, "Friends, the anger that we the people of India feel, that anger is there in the whole world. After this terrorist attack, condolences are continuously pouring in from all over the world. Global leaders have called me up as well; written letters, and sent messages too. Everyone has strongly condemned this heinous terrorist attack. They have expressed condolences to the families of the deceased."

PM Modi also expressed his grief over the demise of scientist Dr. K Kasturirangan and said that his contribution in lending newer heights to science, education and India's Space Program shall always be remembered.

He said that the Space Programs that moved forward under his guidance gave global recognition to India's efforts.

"Friends, two days ago, we lost the country's great scientist Dr. K. Kasturirangan ji. Whenever I met Kasturirangan ji, we discussed topics like the talent of Indian youth, modern education, Space-Science. His contribution in lending newer heights to science, education and India's Space Program shall always be remembered. ISRO attained a new identity under his leadership. The Space Programs that moved forward under his guidance gave global recognition to India's efforts. Many of the satellites that India uses today were launched under the supervision of Dr. Kasturirangan," PM Modi said.

"There was one more special facet to his personality, which the younger generation can learn from. He always accorded importance to innovation. The vision of learning, knowing and doing something new is very inspiring. Dr. K. Kasturirangan also played a major role in formulating the new National Education Policy of the country. Dr. Kasturirangan came up with the idea of forward-looking education according to the modern needs of the 21st century. His selfless service to the country and contribution to nation-building will always be remembered. Very humbly, I pay my tribute to Dr. K. Kasturirangan," he further added.