What Is PAN 2.0: Do You Need A New PAN With QR Code And Are Existing Cards Valid? Details Here

The central government's Rs 1,435 crore PAN 2.0 project aims to overhaul the existing PAN 1.0 system. The project received a nod from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25, 2024.

As per a CCEA statement, the PAN 2.0 Project "enables technology-driven transformation of Taxpayer registration services".

What Exactly Is PAN 2.0?

Let's understand what PAN 2.0 is and whether or not it is different from the current PAN.

As we know, PAN or Permanent Account Number is a ten-digit alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. The number enables the department to link all transactions of a person including tax payments, TDS/TCS credits, returns of income, specified transactions, correspondence, and so on.

The government aims to upgrade the existing PAN and make it more digital by creating a seamless experience for taxpayers. Consider PAN 2.0 as a comprehensive upgrade of your existing Permanent Account Number.

Once the new PAN 2.0 system is up and running, the government says it will make PAN a "common identifier" for digital interactions across government systems, ensuring uniformity and ease of compliance. Think of it as a synced database that all government systems would recognize and use accordingly to enable ease of services.

According to CCEA, the initiative will integrate core and non-core PAN/TAN services into a unified, paperless platform, aligning with the government’s Digital India programme.

Is My Current PAN Card Valid Or Do I Need a New One With QR Code?

Citizens can upgrade their existing PAN with the new QR code at no additional cost however doing so is not mandatory and the existing PAN cards will remain valid. The same was clarified by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday.