Nine From Bihar, Eight From Delhi And One From Haryana Dead In New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

New Delhi: Nine persons from Bihar, eight from Delhi and a woman from Haryana died in a stampede at New Delhi railway station.

The stampede occurred as two trains enroute to Prayagraj were cancelled late on Saturday night. The bodies of the victims were sent to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Maulana Azad Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. At least 12 people were injured in the incident eight of whom fractured their legs. Among the deceased is Poonam (40) whose son--in-law Pappu said that she had come to see him off at the the railway station. The train was scheduled to depart at 9 pm and they had reached the railway station at 6 pm. "During this time, the crowd at the railway station started increasing. There was a huge crowd and we did not even get a chance to get out of it," he said. Pooman was a resident of Sonpur in Bihar and was to leave for Danapur station by Magadh Express.

Similarly, Meena, the sister-in-law of Sheela Devi who died in the mishap said more than 20 people of the family, including her brother-in-law were leaving for Prayagraj to take the holy dip in the Mahakumbh. She said, six people had reached the railway station and the rest were on their way. But before that, information on the stampede was received. While Seelam died in the mishap, Meena fractured her leg. "Seema was taken to Lok Nayak Hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead. We all are residents of Samastipur district of Bihar and live in Sultanpur Majra," she said.

On receiving information about the incident, Lt Govenor VK Saxena, Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra Singh, BJP State President Virendra Sachdeva and others reached Lok Nayak Hospital and met the injured and took stock of the arrangements. Delhi's acting Chief Minister Atishi also met the injured at the hospital.

Names of the deceased

Asha Devi (wife of Ravindra Nath) resident of Buxar, Bihar, age 79 years

Pinky Devi (wife of Upendra Sharma) resident of Sangam Vihar, Delhi, age 41 years

Sheela Devi (wife of Umesh Giri) resident of Sarita Vihar, Delhi, age 50 years

Vyom (son of Dharamveer) resident of Bawana, Delhi, age 25 years

Poonam Devi (wife of Meghnath) resident of Saran, Bihar, age 40 years

Lalita Devi (wife of Santosh) resident of Patna, Bihar, age 35 years

Suruchi (daughter of Manoj Shah) resident of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, age 11 years