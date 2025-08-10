People With 'We Are Everyone's Boss' Attitude Can't Digest India's Progress: Rajnath

Raisen: Describing India's democracy as the world's most dashing and dynamic, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said some people with the "we are everyone's boss" attitude can't digest it. His comments came amid high tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on goods imported from India.

After performing bhoomi pujan of a rail coach manufacturing unit of the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) for Rs 1,800 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen, Singh said the pace at which India is moving ahead, no power in the world can stop it from becoming a big power globally.

"Today, if any country has a dashing and dynamic economy, it is India's economy,'' he asserted. Without naming anyone, he said some people do not like the rapid development of India and are unable to digest it.

"They think that we are everyone's boss, and how is India moving forward so fast? Many people are trying to do something, so that when things made by the hands of Indians in India go to countries of the world, they become more expensive than the things made in those countries, and they become so expensive that the people of the world do not buy them," he said.

In 2014, India was in the 11th position in terms of the economy. Today, India is counted among the top four countries of the world (in terms of economy), Singh said. "If any country has a rapidly growing economy, it is our India. It means that the country is moving forward and its people are also moving ahead, because if the countrymen do not move forward, India cannot move forward," he added.

Singh said that earlier, things related to defence production were made in the world by foreigners, and India used to buy from them. "But today, many of these things are not only being made on the Indian soil, not only by the hands of Indians, but we are not only fulfilling our needs, but we are also exporting to other countries of the world. Countries of the world are buying our goods," he said.

Singh said that when Narendra Modi became the prime minister in 2014, only Rs 600 crore worth of Indian defence products were exported to other countries. "But now, we are exporting defence products of more than Rs 24,000 crore to countries of the world. This is the power of India. This is the new defence sector of the new India," he pointed out.

Mentioning the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives in April, he said India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan, referring to Operation Sindoor. "People were killed (by terrorists) after being asked to identify their religion. We cannot kill people after asking about their religion. We do not believe in murder. We do not even kill ants. We have resolved that we will kill people (terrorists) not by looking at their religion, but by looking at their deeds," he said.

Singh said India has a clear stand, which is "we will not spare anyone who instigates us."

Referring to the rail coach unit, Singh said it is a big gift for the Raisen and Vidisha regions, which will employ 5,000 persons. Madhya Pradesh is moving ahead rapidly in terms of industries as the state has recently received an investment proposal of more than Rs 30 lakh crore, he noted.

"If the leadership is excellent, development happens rapidly. I think that after a few years, people will start calling Madhya Pradesh a modern state," Singh said, adding that when this unit is ready, the surrounding area will also develop rapidly.

The project has been named BRAHMA (BEML Rail Hub for Manufacturing) with an initial production capacity of 125 to 200 coaches per year, which is targeted to be increased to 1,100 coaches per year in five years, as per officials.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other dignitaries attended the bhoomi pujan programme organised at the Dussehra Ground in Obedullaganj near Umaria village. A video message from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was broadcast during the programme.