People Want Substance Not Slogans: PM Modi Targets Opposition; Kharge Hits Back | 18th Lok Sabha First Session

New Delhi: Ahead of the 18th Lok Sabha's first session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said people want substance not slogans, in an apparent reference to several previous sessions which were marred by absence of debate due to adjournments caused by frequent run-ins between the treasury and opposition benches.

Modi said that people have given his government mandate for a third consecutive term and have put a stamp of approval on its policies and intentions.

He also said that the 18th Lok Sabha begins on Monday with a resolve of building a 'Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Viksit Bharat'. Addressing the media in Parliament complex at the beginning of the first session of the new Lok Sabha, PM Modi asserted that his government will take everyone along in fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

He said that the first session of the new Lok Sabha is aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the common people. "This is an opportunity to achieve new heights. The 18th Lok Sabha is also aimed at realising the dream of viksit bharat 2047," he asserted.

The PM also welcomed the new MPs and extended his best wishes to them. He said the 18th Lok Sabha commences with a dream of building a developed India by 2047.

"People expect good steps from the opposition, but it has been disappointing so far, he said while expressing hope that it will fulfil its role and maintain democracy's decorum," he said.

The PM said that India needs a "responsible opposition and people want substance, not slogans". They want debate, diligence not disturbance in Parliament, he said in a jibe at the opposition.

The prime minister also thanked the 65 crore voters for exercising their franchise in the just-held parliamentary elections saying it was for the second time since independence that a government was chosen for a third consecutive term. The occasion came after 60 years, he said. Modi also noted that Emergency's 50th anniversary falls on June 25, and described it as a "black spot" on India's democracy when Constitution was discarded.

Congress Chief Kharge Hits Back

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday criticised the central government, questioning how long they intend to govern by constantly bringing up the issue of the Emergency. Kharge was responding to Prime Minister Modi's remarks to media persons ahead of the beginning of the 18th session of Lok Sabha.

"PM Modi made a longer than usual customary address today. Clearly, even after moral and political defeat, the arrogance remains! The nation was hoping that Modi ji would say something on many important issues," Kharge said as he began his long post on X.

He said the country was hoping that PM Modi will "show some sympathy towards the youth regarding the paper leak in NEET and other recruitment examinations, but he did not take any responsibility for the massive rigging and corruption of his government".

"Modi ji also remained silent about the recent train accident in West Bengal and utter mismanagement of the Railways. Manipur has been in the grip of violence for the last 13 months, but Modi ji did not bother to visit the state nor did he express any concern about the fresh violence in his speech today. Be it the floods in Assam and the Northeast, the backbreaking Price Rise, the historic fall of the Rupee, or be it the Exit Poll-Stock Market scam, Modi ji is mum. Modi government has kept the next census pending for a long time, PM Modi was completely silent even on the caste census," the Congress chief said.

"@narendramodi ji, you are giving advice to the Opposition. You are reminding us of the 50-year-old Emergency, but have forgotten the last 10 years of Undeclared Emergency, which was ended by the people. People have given their mandate against Modi ji. Despite this, if he has become the Prime Minister, then he should work."

"People need substance, not slogans" - remember this yourself. The opposition and INDIA Janbandhan want Consensus in Parliament, we will keep raising the voice of the people in the House, on the streets and before everyone. We will protect the Constitution! Long live Indian Democracy!" he wrote in his post