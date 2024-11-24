People Taught Befitting Lesson To Those Talking About Breaking Country: Kangana On Maharashtra Polls

Manali/Shimla: The people have taught a befitting lesson to those talking about breaking the country, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said on Sunday, referring to the Maharashtra Assembly polls where her party-led Mahayuti alliance trounced the Congress-led MVA. Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the actor-politician said she believed that he was born for the "salvation of the country and is invincible".

Ranaut and then-Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had a bitter run-in in 2020 with the then-undivided Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolishing alleged illegal alterations at her Bandra bungalow. The BJP-led Mahayuti on Saturday retained power in Maharashtra, pocketing a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats, as the Congress-led MVA's dream of wresting power fizzled, with the opposition combine managing to garner just 46 seats.

Talking to reporters at Bhuntar airport in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district before leaving for New Delhi, Ranaut said the people of Maharashtra voted for development and a stable government. She also congratulated Modi for the Mahayuti's electoral success and said the BJP high command would decide Maharashtra's next chief minister.

"During campaigning, I saw every child chanting 'Modi-Modi'. Prime Minister Modi is the tallest leader in the world. The BJP is a brand and, today, the people of India believe in the brand," the Mandi MP said. "I believe the prime minister was born for the salvation of the country and he is invincible," she added.

The Congress was also a brand after Independence but it has today become a regional party as people have lost faith in it, Ranaut claimed.

Before the demolition exercise at her bungalow, Ranaut had also said she feared the Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia" and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.