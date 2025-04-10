People Shocked To Receive Charges Of Rs 500 For 35 Minute Waiting At Railway Stations

New Delhi: Passengers are worried and shocked after receiving hefty charges for vehicle waiting area in Railway Stations in the national capital, as their cars waiting at the pick and drop area are being slapped with a Rs 500 fee for 36 minutes, which is more than the Delhi Airport parking cost for the same period.

Gyanesh Srivastava, who is one of them, received one such outslip at Anand Vihar Railway Station in which Rs 500 was charged for a 36-minute wait. Complaining about the overcharging for half an hour waiting, Srivastava posted on X, "Don't put burden on middle-class families (sic)."

Another person, Sanjay Yadav, who has a similar grievance with the Indian Railways, showed a pick and drop exit receipt of New Delhi Railway Station in which Rs 500 has been mentioned for 35 minutes.

Yadav posted on X, "The vehicle was in the pick and drop area of New Delhi Railway Station for only 35 minutes, the charge was mentioned as fare amount Rs 423.72, CGST 9 pc Rs 38.14 and SGST 9 pc Rs 38.14."

Similarly, another netizen, Rahul Agarwal, shows his pick and drop slip of Rs 500 from Anand Vihar Railway Station. Agarwal posted on X, "Real loot at Anand Vihar Railway Station, parking charge of Rs 500 for 32 minutes. I think it is more than being charged at Airports. Traffic outside the station is always a nightmare."

Complaining about the charges, Avinash Jaiswal posted Railway Station slip and Airport parking rate charges for comparison which shows pick and drop slip of Railways has charged Rs 500 for 58 minutes, while Airport authority charge private car Rs 150 for upto 30 minute, Rs 220 for 30 minute to one hour, Rs 300 for one hour to two hours, Rs 400 for two hours to three hours, and Rs 500 for three hours to four hours.

"How will we survive? Station parking charges are more than airport in fact no one charges Rs 500 for 30 minutes (sic)," Jaiswal posted on X.

Replying to query about pick and drop area charges, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway told ETV Bharat, "To avoid extra crowd of human as well as vehicles at railway station premises especially pick and drop area, the railway has implemented "Access Control System" in two railway stations, New Delhi and Anand Vihar, to control rush."

"If anyone comes to pick and drop the passenger, he/she quickly pick or drop and move ahead as the pick and drop area is not for parking vehicles, that's why they charge vehicles which park there above 10 minutes."