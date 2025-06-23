People Rejected Both BJP And Congress In Bypolls: Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said people are fed up with the BJP in Gujarat and stressed that people had rejected both Congress and BJP in the bypolls. AAP leader Gopal Italia won the Visavadar seat, while BJP's Rajendra Chavda bagged the Kadi seat on Monday, as counting for bypolls to the two constituencies in Gujarat concluded, officials said.
AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora appears to be heading for a victory from the Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab leading with a margin of over 7,000 votes against his nearest rival and Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu, according to initial trends.
Kejriwal said the results of Ludhiana West show that the people of Punjab are very happy with the work of the government and they have given more votes as compared to 2022.
"The people of Gujarat are now fed up with BJP and they are seeing hope in Aam Aadmi Party," he said in a post on X in Hindi. Thanking the people of Punjab and Gujarat, Kejriwal said people had rejected both BJP and Congress in these bypolls.
"Many congratulations to all of you on the splendid victory of Aam Aadmi Party in Visavadar seat of Gujarat and Ludhiana West seat of Punjab. Many congratulations and many thanks to the people of Gujarat and Punjab. In both the places, the victory margin has been almost double as compared to the last election," Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi.
"Both the parties, Congress and BJP, contested the elections together in both the places. Both of them had the same objective - to defeat AAP. But people rejected both these parties in both the places," he claimed in the post.
Celebrations erupted at the AAP headquarters in Delhi here with party workers distributing laddoos to celebrate the twin victories.