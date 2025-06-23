ETV Bharat / bharat

People Rejected Both BJP And Congress In Bypolls: Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said people are fed up with the BJP in Gujarat and stressed that people had rejected both Congress and BJP in the bypolls. AAP leader Gopal Italia won the Visavadar seat, while BJP's Rajendra Chavda bagged the Kadi seat on Monday, as counting for bypolls to the two constituencies in Gujarat concluded, officials said.

AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora appears to be heading for a victory from the Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab leading with a margin of over 7,000 votes against his nearest rival and Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu, according to initial trends.

Kejriwal said the results of Ludhiana West show that the people of Punjab are very happy with the work of the government and they have given more votes as compared to 2022.

"The people of Gujarat are now fed up with BJP and they are seeing hope in Aam Aadmi Party," he said in a post on X in Hindi. Thanking the people of Punjab and Gujarat, Kejriwal said people had rejected both BJP and Congress in these bypolls.